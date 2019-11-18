Univa Selected as Recipient of 2019 HPCwire Editors' Choice Award

16th Annual HPCwire Awards Given to Leaders in the Global HPC Community

(SC19 booth #849) — Univa®, a leading innovator in enterprise-grade workload management and optimization solutions, has been recognized in the annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards with the following honor: Editors’ Choice: Best Use of HPC in Manufacturing. The award highlights Univa’s work with Western Digital on AWS, using Univa’s highly-scalable cluster management and scheduling solutions, Navops Launch and Univa Grid Engine®. By building a cloud-scale, high-performance computing (HPC) cluster on AWS to simulate key elements of upcoming designs for its next-generation hard disk drives (HDD), Western Digital was able to achieve critical results sooner with a 60x reduction in simulation time. The award was presented at the 2019 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC19), in Denver, Colorado.

“We are honored to have been selected as a recipient of the Editors’ Choice award for Best Use of HPC in Manufacturing,” said Gary Tyreman, President and CEO of Univa. “As we continue to push the limits on the capabilities of HPC in the cloud, our main focus is meeting the needs of our partners and customers so that they are able to easily deploy and manage their HPC workloads within a wide range of hybrid cloud environments, regardless of workload complexity or scale. This award validates our strategy and is welcome recognition that we are meeting our enterprise customers’ cloud migration needs with best-in-class solutions.”

Navops Launch and Univa Grid Engine have emerged as reliable solutions for organizations looking to scale their compute-intensive workloads through seamless integration of cloud. As in the case of Western Digital, a leading data infrastructure company, it successfully demonstrated extreme scale HPC by utilizing Univa’s Navops Launch and Univa Grid Engine on AWS to reduce simulation time and improve overall product quality. As part of this record-setting collaborative effort, Western Digital ran approximately 2.5 million simulation tasks on an AWS Spot-based cluster of over one million vCPUs to determine optimal device characteristics that improved product quality, performance, reliability and durability for next-generation HDDs and the result was a significant 60x reduction in simulation time – from 20 days to 8 hours.

The coveted annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from the HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC community and are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis.

“Every year it is our pleasure to connect with and honor the HPC community through our Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, and 2019 marked an exceptional showing of industry innovation,” said Tom Tabor CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of HPCwire. “Between our worldwide readership of HPC experts and an unparalleled panel of editors, the Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards represent resounding recognition throughout the industry. Our congratulations goes out to all of the winners.”

If you are attending SC19 in Denver, you can learn more about Univa’s implementation with Western Digital by visiting Univa in booth #849. Univa will also be hosting a Lunch and Learn event at SC19. Additional details and registration for the event can be found here.

About Univa Corporation

Univa is the leading innovator of workload management solutions that optimize throughput and performance of applications, containers, and services. Univa manages workloads automatically by maximizing shared resources and enabling enterprises to scale compute resources across on-premise, hybrid and cloud infrastructures. Univa's solutions help hundreds of companies to manage thousands of applications and run billions of tasks every day to obtain actionable insights and achieve faster time-to-results. Univa is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Canada and Germany.

About HPCwire

HPCwire is the #1 news and information resource covering the fastest computers in the world and the people who run them. With a legacy dating back to 1986, HPCwire has enjoyed a legacy of world-class editorial and journalism, making it the news source of choice selected by science, technology and business professionals interested in high performance and data-intensive computing. Visit HPCwire at www.hpcwire.com.

