Univar Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Nexeo Solutions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar") and Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXEO) ("Nexeo Solutions") announced today that Univar has established a special meeting date of February 27, 2019 to consider and vote on the proposals necessary to complete the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated September 17, 2018 (the "Merger Agreement"), pursuant to which Univar has agreed to acquire Nexeo Solutions.

Univar shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the special meeting on February 27, 2019. The transaction remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including approval by other national regulatory authorities, in addition to approval by Univar shareholders at the special meeting. Nexeo Solutions' key stockholders, funds affiliated with TPG Global, LLC and First Pacific Advisors, LLC, have provided their consent for the proposed transaction. Subject to the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

About Univar

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit www.univar.com.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions is a leading global chemicals and plastics distributor, representing products from world-class producers to a diverse customer base. From product specification to sustainable solutions, the Company goes beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including chemicals manufacturing, oil and gas, coatings, personal care, healthcare, automotive and 3D printing. The Company leverages a centralized technology platform to identify efficiencies and create solutions to unlock value for suppliers and customers. Learn more at www.nexeosolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer

Additional Information and Where to Find it

Participants in the Solicitation

