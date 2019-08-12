Log in
Univar : to Distribute Novozymes Bakery Portfolio in Russia

08/12/2019 | 07:06am EDT
08/12/2019
UFA, Russia, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar LLC, a subsidiary of Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ('Univar Solutions'), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced an agreement with Novozymes to expand the geographical scope of its relationship to include Russia with enzymes for the baking industry.

The agreement with Novozymes provides Univar Solutions a platform to expand the scope of its activities into the Russian food and beverage market, where both companies see significant potential for profitable business growth.

'Rising consumer expectations for bread quality and recent regulations aiming to decrease bread returns, and consequently bread waste, will drive interest for Novozymes' proven solutions,' said Christian Hertz, head of distribution, Novozymes. 'Additionally, the growing trend toward health and wellness awareness is shaping the product portfolio of bread manufacturers, which increases the need for innovation. Novozymes looks forward to expanding the availability of these solutions through the cooperation with Univar Solutions.'

'Our collaboration with Novozymes provides Univar Solutions an exciting opportunity to invest in expanding our food ingredients business into Russia,' said Paul Harvey, commercial manager in Europe, Middle East and Africa for Univar Solutions. 'We see significant growth potential for the Novozymes portfolio to provide innovative process solutions to the baking industry with the support of our new bakery team.'

The initial focus will begin with developing opportunities for the baking industry within the Moscow and St. Petersburg regions, which represent approximately 50 percent of the total Russian bakery market. With recent Russian government regulations intended to reduce food waste through retailer incentives, a key focus for Univar Solutions will be improving the freshness and quality of baked goods through the Novozymes Novamyl® baking freshness enzyme. Focused on helping to improve the moistness, crumb softness, elasticity and mouthfeel during storage, Novamyl® can be used with bread, buns, rolls and lean sweet baked goods in both the artisanal and packaged/industrial segments.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bio-innovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'may,' 'plan,' 'seek,' 'comfortable with,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'believe' or 'continue' or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/univar-solutions-to-distribute-novozymes-bakery-portfolio-in-russia-300899780.html

SOURCE Univar Inc.

Disclaimer

Univar Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 11:05:09 UTC
