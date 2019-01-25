Univar to Distribute for Kao Chemicals Europe in Spain and Portugal

NETHERLANDS, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, said today that Kao Chemicals has appointed Univar as its distributor in Spain and Portugal. The appointment marks an expanded agreement with Kao Chemicals where Univar increases its offering for the home and industrial cleaning, as well as beauty and personal care markets.

Kao Chemicals' broad surfactants portfolio includes alkyl ether carboxylates, which are used as mild co-surfactants, emulsifiers and solubilising agents in both personal care and detergent products and are all available under the trade name AKYPO®. Other notable products from Kao include a line of glycerin polyoxyethylene esters that are available under the trade names LEVENOL® and EMANON®. These well-established products are versatile nonionic specialities that can be used in foaming compositions. The product line is completed by alcohol sulphates, amine oxides and ester quats.

"Kao is proud to extend our collaboration with Univar, a leading specialty distributor in Europe, Middle East, and Africa," said Jordi Rios, business unit manager, SCA and F&A, Kao Chemicals Europe. "Their logistics capabilities in Iberia coupled with the robust salesforce is the optimal choice for furthering our growth strategy and delivering the best product and service to our customers."

"Kao has been a key strategic partner to Univar for over 20 years, so we are excited to further expand our collaboration together," said Nigel Hayes, vice president of the local chemical distribution business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa for Univar. "We are confident that our customers will benefit from the consistent focus we will bring, backed by strong local, technical and commercial execution."

With access to a large and prestigious portfolio of home and industrial cleaning, as well as beauty and personal care solutions, Univar offers strong market coverage and industry expertise to supplier partners around the globe.

"Surfactants are a key product focus for Univar across our beauty and personal care as well as our household chemical businesses and Kao's broad range is a great addition to strengthen our Iberian portfolio, bringing more innovative solutions to our customers," noted Matthew Ottaway, vice president of focused industries in the Europe, Middle East and Africa for Univar.

About Univar Inc.

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit www.univar.com.

About Kao Chemicals Europe

Kao Chemicals Europe is part of Kao Group, having 3 production sites located in Germany (Emmerich), Spain (Olesa de Montserrat, Mollet and Barberà del Vallès) and México (Guadalajara) and the headquarters located in Barberà del Vallès. Since 1999, Kao Chemicals Europe works as a holding company, giving support to the sales structure within the 5 different Business Units into which the company is organized. Two of these Business Units have their origin in surfactant technology and deal with products that are addressed to the Consumer & Technical Applications markets. The other three Business Units, Oleochemicals, Fragrance & Aroma Chemicals and Imaging Materials, belong to global activities that are coordinated by Kao Corporation (Japan). For more information, visit www.kaochemicals-eu.com.

