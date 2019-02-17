Log in
Universal Biosensors : Appendix 3B

0
02/17/2019 | 07:32pm EST

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.

ARBN 121 559 993

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    a)Not applicable in respect of the lapsingoptions b) Conversion of restricted shares into shares of common stock traded in the form of CDIs

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    a)Lapsing of 105,000 options over shares ofcommon stock b) Conversion of 17,726 restricted shares into 17,726 shares of common stock traded in the form of CDIs pursuant to the Universal Biosensors, Inc. employee restricted share plan

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

  • a) Not applicable in respect of the lapsing options

  • b) The CDIs and the underlying shares of common stock have the same terms as existing CDIs traded on ASX

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    • a) Not applicable in respect of the lapsing options

    • b) Yes

    Nil

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    • a) N/A

    • b) Release of restricted shares either to departing employees or the restriction period has expired

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    No.

    Not applicable.

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    Not applicable.

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Not applicable.

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    Not applicable.

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    Not applicable.

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    Not applicable.

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    Not applicable.

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    Not applicable.

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Not applicable.

Number

+Class

176,946,970 (176,946,970 common stock)

CDIs

296,550 (equivalent 296,550 CDIs)to

533,001 (equivalent 533,001 CDIs)

to

Shares of common stock (restricted) (Code UBIAC)

Employee options expiring 28 June 2019 (Code: UBIAZ)

560,000 (equivalent 560,000 CDIs)to

20,000

(equivalent to 20,000 CDIs)

12,000 (equivalent to 12,000 CDIs)

155,000 (equivalent 155,000 CDIs)

Employee options expiring 9 November 2019 (Code: UBIAB)

Employee options expiring 12 March 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)Employee options expiring 13 September 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)

to

Employee options expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)

50,000

(equivalent to 50,000 CDIs)

24,000 (equivalent to 24,000 CDIs)

30,000

(equivalent to 30,000 CDIs)

152,500 (equivalent

152,500 CDIs)

80,000 (equivalent

80,000 CDIs)

4,500,000 (equivalent

4,500,000 CDIs)Employee options expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)Employee expiring 11 2020

options March

(Code: UBIAJ)Employee options expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)

to

Employee options expiring 11 December 2020 (Code: UBIAJ)

to

Employee options expiring 11 December 2020 (Code: UBIAJ)

to

Warrants expiring 19 December 2020 (Code: UBIAL)

50,000

(equivalent to 50,000 CDIs)

185,000 (equivalent 185,000 CDIs)

80,000 (equivalent 80,000 CDIs)

224,166 (equivalent 224,166 CDIs)

4,518,000 (equivalent 4,518,000 CDIs)to

to

totoEmployee options expiring 13 August 2021 (Code: UBIAJ)Employee options expiring 29 January 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options expiring 29 January 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)

Employee

options

expiring

13

December

2022

(Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options expiring 20 April 2023 (Code: UBIAJ)

134,000 (equivalent 134,000 CDIs)toEmployee options expiring 27 December 2023 (Code: UBIAJ)

644,550 (equivalent

644,550 CDIs)

7,600,000 (equivalent

7,600,000 CDIs)

to

toEmployee options expiring 27 February 2024 (Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options expiring 23 October 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)

`

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    holderapproval

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

  • 15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their

    entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

Not applicable.

of

Disclaimer

Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 00:31:02 UTC
