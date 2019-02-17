Universal Biosensors : Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Name of entity
UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.
ARBN 121 559 993
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
a)Not applicable in respect of the lapsingoptions b) Conversion of restricted shares into shares of common stock traded in the form of CDIs
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
a)Lapsing of 105,000 options over shares ofcommon stock b) Conversion of 17,726 restricted shares into 17,726 shares of common stock traded in the form of CDIs pursuant to the Universal Biosensors, Inc. employee restricted share plan
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
• the date from which they do
• the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
• the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
Nil
6 Purpose of the issue
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
No.
Not applicable.
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Not applicable.
-
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Not applicable.
-
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Not applicable.
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
Not applicable.
-
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Not applicable.
6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
Not applicable.
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Not applicable.
7 +Issue dates
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Not applicable.
|
Number
|
+Class
|
176,946,970 (176,946,970 common stock)
|
CDIs
|
296,550 (equivalent 296,550 CDIs)to
533,001 (equivalent 533,001 CDIs)
to
|
Shares of common stock (restricted) (Code UBIAC)
Employee options expiring 28 June 2019 (Code: UBIAZ)
560,000 (equivalent 560,000 CDIs)to
20,000
(equivalent to 20,000 CDIs)
12,000 (equivalent to 12,000 CDIs)
155,000 (equivalent 155,000 CDIs)
Employee options expiring 9 November 2019 (Code: UBIAB)
Employee options expiring 12 March 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)Employee options expiring 13 September 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)
to
Employee options expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)
50,000
(equivalent to 50,000 CDIs)
24,000 (equivalent to 24,000 CDIs)
30,000
(equivalent to 30,000 CDIs)
152,500 (equivalent
152,500 CDIs)
80,000 (equivalent
80,000 CDIs)
4,500,000 (equivalent
4,500,000 CDIs)Employee options expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)Employee expiring 11 2020
options March
(Code: UBIAJ)Employee options expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)
to
Employee options expiring 11 December 2020 (Code: UBIAJ)
to
Employee options expiring 11 December 2020 (Code: UBIAJ)
to
Warrants expiring 19 December 2020 (Code: UBIAL)
50,000
(equivalent to 50,000 CDIs)
185,000 (equivalent 185,000 CDIs)
80,000 (equivalent 80,000 CDIs)
224,166 (equivalent 224,166 CDIs)
4,518,000 (equivalent 4,518,000 CDIs)to
to
totoEmployee options expiring 13 August 2021 (Code: UBIAJ)Employee options expiring 29 January 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 29 January 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)
|
Employee
|
options
|
expiring
|
13
|
December
|
2022
(Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 20 April 2023 (Code: UBIAJ)
134,000 (equivalent 134,000 CDIs)toEmployee options expiring 27 December 2023 (Code: UBIAJ)
644,550 (equivalent
644,550 CDIs)
7,600,000 (equivalent
7,600,000 CDIs)
to
toEmployee options expiring 27 February 2024 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 23 October 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)
`
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
