Universal Biosensors : Appendix 3B
05/28/2019 | 09:09pm EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.
ARBN
121 559 993
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Not applicable in respect of the lapsing options
Shares of common stock traded in the form of CDIs
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Lapsing of 921,600 options over shares of common stock
73,334 CDIs (equivalent to 73,334 shares of common stock)
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due
dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Not applicable in respect of the lapsing options
-
The CDIs and the underlying shares of common stock have the same terms as existing CDIs traded on ASX
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a
trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Not applicable in respect of the lapsing options
-
Yes
Nil
-
Nil
N/A
Exercise of employee options pursuant to the Universal Biosensors, Inc. employee option plan
No.
Not applicable.
6d
+securities
Number of
issued
|
Not applicable.
Number of
+securities issued
Not applicable.
with security
|
holder approval
|
|
under rule 7.3, or another
|
|
specific security holder approval
|
|
(specify date of meeting)
|
|
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
If +securities were issued under
|
Not applicable.
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state
date
on
|
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
Calculate the entity's remaining
Not applicable.
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
|
|
and release to ASX Market
|
+Issue dates
|
Not applicable.
Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
-
Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number+Class
177,242,870CDIs
(177,242,870 common stock)
230,650
|
|
Shares of common
|
(equivalent
|
to
|
stock
|
(restricted)
|
230,650 CDIs)
|
|
(Code UBIAC)
|
334,667
|
|
Employee
|
options
|
(equivalent
|
to
|
expiring 28 June 2019
|
334,667 CDIs)
|
|
(Code: UBIAZ)
440,000
(equivalent to 440,000 CDIs)
12,000
(equivalent to 12,000 CDIs)
140,000
(equivalent to 140,000 CDIs)
25,000
(equivalent to 25,000 CDIs)
24,000
(equivalent to 24,000 CDIs)
30,000
(equivalent to 30,000 CDIs)
137,500
(equivalent to 137,500 CDIs)
40,000
(equivalent to 40,000 CDIs)
4,500,000
(equivalent to 4,500,000 CDIs)
30,000
(equivalent to 30,000 CDIs)
170,000
(equivalent to 170,000 CDIs)
40,000
(equivalent to 40,000 CDIs)
202,500
(equivalent to 202,500 CDIs)
3,089,000
(equivalent to 3,089,000 CDIs)
119,834
(equivalent to 119,834 CDIs)
Employee options expiring 9 November 2019 (Code: UBIAB)
Employee options
expiring 13
September 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options
expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options
expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 11 March 2020
(Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options
expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 11 December 2020 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 11 December 2020 (Code: UBIAJ)
Warrants expiring 19
December 2020 (Code: UBIAL)
Employee options expiring 13 August 2021 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 29 January 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 29 January 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options
expiring 13
December 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 20 April 2023 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options
expiring 27
December 2023
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
(Code: UBIAJ)
|
524,850
|
|
Employee
|
options
|
(equivalent
|
to
|
expiring 27 February
|
524,850
|
|
2024 (Code: UBIAJ)
|
|
Not applicable.
Is security holder approval required?
-
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
-
Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
-
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
-
+Record date to determine entitlements
-
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be
aggregated for calculating entitlements?
-
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
-
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
-
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
-
Names of any underwriters
-
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
