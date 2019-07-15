Log in
News : Companies
Universal Biosensors : Appendix 3B

07/15/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.

ARBN

121 559 993

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  1. Not applicable in respect of the lapsing options
  2. Conversion of restricted shares into shares of common stock traded in the form of CDIs
  • Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  1. Lapsing of 785,367 options over shares of common stock
  2. Conversion of 11,362 restricted shares into 11,362 shares of common stock traded in the form of CDIs pursuant to the Universal Biosensors, Inc. employee restricted share plan

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due

dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

  1. Not applicable in respect of the lapsing options
  2. The CDIs and the underlying shares of common stock have the same terms as existing CDIs traded on ASX

4

5

6

6a

6b

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a
    trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

  1. Not applicable in respect of the lapsing options
  2. Yes
  1. Nil
  2. Nil
  1. N/A
  2. Release of restricted shares to departing employees

No.

Not applicable.

6c

Number of

+securities

issued

Not applicable.

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

+securities

Number of

issued

Not applicable.

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

6e

Number of

+securities issued

Not applicable.

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Not applicable.

Not applicable.

6h

If +securities were issued under

Not applicable.

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

7

Calculate the entity's remaining

Not applicable.

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

Not applicable.

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  • Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number+Class

177,349,154CDIs

(177,349,154 common stock)

197,700

Shares of common

(equivalent

to

stock

(restricted)

197,700 CDIs)

(Code UBIAC)

410,000

Employee

options

(equivalent

to

expiring 9 November

410,000 CDIs)

2019 (Code: UBIAB)

12,000

(equivalent to 12,000 CDIs)

100,000

(equivalent to 100,000 CDIs)

25,000

(equivalent to 25,000 CDIs)

12,000

(equivalent to 12,000 CDIs)

30,000

(equivalent to 30,000 CDIs)

97,500

(equivalent to 97,500 CDIs)

40,000

(equivalent to 40,000 CDIs)

4,500,000

(equivalent to 4,500,000 CDIs)

117,500

(equivalent to 117,500 CDIs)

40,000

(equivalent to 40,000 CDIs)

140,000

(equivalent to 140,000 CDIs)

2,433,000

(equivalent to 2,433,000 CDIs)

99,834

(equivalent to 99,834 CDIs)

469,050

(equivalent to 469,050 CDIs)

Employee options

expiring 13

September 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options

expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options

expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options expiring 11 March 2020

(Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options

expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options expiring 11 December 2020 (Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options expiring 11 December 2020 (Code: UBIAJ)

Warrants expiring 19

December 2020 (Code: UBIAL)

Employee options expiring 29 January 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options expiring 29 January 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options

expiring 13

December 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options expiring 20 April 2023 (Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options

expiring 27

December 2023 (Code: UBIAJ)

Employee options expiring 27 February 2024 (Code: UBIAJ)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

`

Not applicable.

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be
    aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  8. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 00:14:02 UTC
