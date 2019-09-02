|
Universal Biosensors : Appendix 3B
09/02/2019 | 01:02am EDT
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13
Name of entity
UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.
ARBN
121 559 993
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
-
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
-
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Not applicable in respect of the lapsing options
Lapsing of 1,437,434 options over shares of common stock
|
3
|
Principal
|
terms
|
of
|
the
|
Not applicable in respect of the lapsing options
|
|
+securities
|
(e.g. if
|
options,
|
|
|
exercise price and expiry date; if
|
|
|
partly
|
paid
|
+securities,
|
the
|
|
|
amount
|
outstanding
|
and
|
due
|
|
|
dates
|
for
|
payment;
|
if
|
|
|
+convertible
|
securities,
|
the
|
|
|
conversion price and dates for
|
|
|
conversion)
|
|
|
|
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a
trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Not applicable in respect of the lapsing options
Nil
N/A
No.
Not applicable.
|
6c
|
Number of
|
+securities
|
issued
|
Not applicable.
|
|
without security holder approval
|
|
|
under rule 7.1
|
|
|
|
6d
|
|
+securities
|
|
|
Number of
|
issued
|
Not applicable.
|
|
with security
|
holder approval
|
|
|
under rule 7.1A
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3B Page 2
|
04/03/2013
|
6e
|
Number of
|
+securities issued
|
Not applicable.
|
|
with security
|
holder approval
|
|
|
under rule 7.3, or another
|
|
|
specific security holder approval
|
|
|
(specify date of meeting)
|
|
|
|
|
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
|
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
Not applicable.
|
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
|
consideration, state
|
date
|
on
|
|
|
which
|
|
valuation
|
|
of
|
|
|
consideration
|
was released
|
to
|
|
|
ASX Market Announcements
|
|
|
Calculate the entity's remaining
|
Not applicable.
|
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
|
|
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
|
|
and release to ASX Market
|
|
Announcements
|
|
+Issue dates
|
|
Not applicable.
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
-
Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
-
Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number+Class
177,349,154CDIs
(177,349,154 common stock)
|
197,700
|
|
Shares of common
|
(equivalent
|
to
|
stock
|
(restricted)
|
197,700 CDIs)
|
|
(Code UBIAC)
|
280,000
|
|
Employee
|
options
|
(equivalent
|
to
|
expiring 9 November
|
280,000 CDIs)
|
|
2019 (Code: UBIAB)
12,000
(equivalent to 12,000 CDIs)
65,000
(equivalent to 65,000 CDIs)
25,000
(equivalent to 25,000 CDIs)
12,000
(equivalent to 12,000 CDIs)
30,000
(equivalent to 30,000 CDIs)
62,500
(equivalent to 62,500 CDIs)
40,000
(equivalent to 40,000 CDIs)
4,500,000
(equivalent to 4,500,000 CDIs)
82,500
(equivalent to 82,500 CDIs)
40,000
(equivalent to 40,000 CDIs)
100,000
(equivalent to 100,000 CDIs)
1,340,500
(equivalent to 1,340,500 CDIs)
96,500
(equivalent to 96,500 CDIs)
402,450
(equivalent to 402,450 CDIs)
Employee options
expiring 13
September 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options
expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options
expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 11 March 2020
(Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options
expiring 12 November 2019 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 11 December 2020 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 11 December 2020 (Code: UBIAJ)
Warrants expiring 19
December 2020 (Code: UBIAL)
Employee options expiring 29 January 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 29 January 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options
expiring 13
December 2022 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 20 April 2023 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options
expiring 27
December 2023 (Code: UBIAJ)
Employee options expiring 27 February 2024 (Code: UBIAJ)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3B Page 4
|
04/03/2013
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
-
Is security holder approval required?
-
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
-
Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
-
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
-
+Record date to determine entitlements
-
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be
aggregated for calculating entitlements?
-
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
-
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
-
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
-
Names of any underwriters
-
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
-
Names of any brokers to the issue
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 05:01:04 UTC
|
|