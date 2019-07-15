Universal Biosensors : Appendix 4C - quarterly

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

Commentary on Q2 2019 Appendix 4C Cash Flow Summary

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX: UBI) has today released its cash flow report (ASX Appendix 4C) for the quarter ending 30 June 2019 (Q1 2019). Unless otherwise noted, all references to "$" are references to Australian dollars.

Highlights

Cash on hand including restricted cash was $50.9m

Positive operating cash flows of $37.9m as a result of one-off payment of lump sum service fees of $44.1m

one-off payment of lump sum service fees of $44.1m Xprecia Stride™ strip revenue up 154% to $2.3m

Cash Flow Reconciliation

A reconciliation of UBI's cash flows is as follows:

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 YTD $'000 $'000 $'000 Opening cash balance 12,133 52,235 12,133 Operating Activities Inflows Lump sum service fees 44,061 - 44,061 Quarterly service fees 4,869 - 4,869 Xprecia Stride™ PT-INR test strips 466 1,276 1,742 Other revenue 495 972 1,467 49,891 2,248 52,139 Outflows Payments in the ordinary course of business 4,963 3,205 8,168 Income tax - US 4,353 - 4,353 One - off payments (redundancy payments and legal fees) 830 903 1,733 10,146 4,108 14,254 Operating activities 39,745 (1,860) 37,885 Capital expenditure + financing activities (63) (2) (65) Exchange rate fluctuations 420 517 937 Closing cash balance 52,235 50,890 50,890

Revenues from the sale of Xprecia Stride™ strips increased by 154% to $2.3m for the first half of the year compared to prior comparable period.

Excluding one-off payments, our net operating cash outflows during Q2 averaged $319k per month.

UBI's Net Cash position (cash on hand less short and long term debt) as at 30 June 2019 is $50.9m, an improvement of $38.8m from 31 December 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Salesh Balak

Chief Financial Officer (03) 9213 9000