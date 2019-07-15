Log in
Universal Biosensors : Appendix 4C - quarterly

07/15/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

Commentary on Q2 2019 Appendix 4C Cash Flow Summary

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX: UBI) has today released its cash flow report (ASX Appendix 4C) for the quarter ending 30 June 2019 (Q1 2019). Unless otherwise noted, all references to "$" are references to Australian dollars.

Highlights

  • Cash on hand including restricted cash was $50.9m
  • Positive operating cash flows of $37.9m as a result of one-off payment of lump sum service fees of $44.1m
  • Xprecia Stride™ strip revenue up 154% to $2.3m

Cash Flow Reconciliation

A reconciliation of UBI's cash flows is as follows:

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

YTD

$'000

$'000

$'000

Opening cash balance

12,133

52,235

12,133

Operating Activities

Inflows

Lump sum service fees

44,061

-

44,061

Quarterly service fees

4,869

-

4,869

Xprecia Stride™ PT-INR test strips

466

1,276

1,742

Other revenue

495

972

1,467

49,891

2,248

52,139

Outflows

Payments in the ordinary course of business

4,963

3,205

8,168

Income tax - US

4,353

-

4,353

One - off payments (redundancy payments and legal fees)

830

903

1,733

10,146

4,108

14,254

Operating activities

39,745

(1,860)

37,885

Capital expenditure + financing activities

(63)

(2)

(65)

Exchange rate fluctuations

420

517

937

Closing cash balance

52,235

50,890

50,890

Revenues from the sale of Xprecia Stride™ strips increased by 154% to $2.3m for the first half of the year compared to prior comparable period.

Excluding one-off payments, our net operating cash outflows during Q2 averaged $319k per month.

UBI's Net Cash position (cash on hand less short and long term debt) as at 30 June 2019 is $50.9m, an improvement of $38.8m from 31 December 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Salesh Balak

Chief Financial Officer (03) 9213 9000

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

+Rule 4.7B

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Introduced 31/03/00 Amended 30/09/01, 24/10/05, 17/12/10, 01/09/16

Name of entity

UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

67 950 836 446

30 June 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(6 months)

$A'000

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

1,854

51,667

1.2

Payments for

(a)

research and development

(356)

(675)

(b)

product manufacturing and operating

(473)

(778)

costs

(c)

advertising and marketing

(9)

(10)

(d)

leased assets

(263)

(552)

(e)

staff costs

(1,942)

(5,299)

(f)

administration and corporate costs

(1,065)

(2,586)

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

388

465

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6

Income taxes paid

0

(4,353)

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

6

6

1.8 Other (provide details if material)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,860)

37,885

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(19)

(82)

    1. businesses (see item 10)
    2. investments
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 1

Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(6 months)

$A'000

  1. intellectual property
  2. other non-current assets

2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

13

13

    1. businesses (see item 10)
    2. investments
    3. intellectual property
    4. other non-current assets
  2. Cash flows from loans to other entities
  3. Dividends received (see note 3)
  4. Other (provide details if material)

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(6)

(69)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

  1. Proceeds from issues of shares
  2. Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

4

4

  1. Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
  2. Proceeds from borrowings
  3. Repayment of borrowings
  4. Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
  5. Dividends paid
  6. Other (provide details if material)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing

4

4

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

quarter/year to date

52,235

12,133

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,860)

37,885

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(6)

(69)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

4

4

(item 3.10 above)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(6 months)

$A'000

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

517

937

cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

50,89050,890

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

50,554

51,900

  1. Call deposits
  2. Bank overdrafts

5.4

Other (provide details) - The Company

336

335

maintains restricted cash which includes

tenant security deposits, credit card security

deposits and cash collateral for its

borrowings

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

50,890

52,235

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

83

  1. Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
  2. Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

6.1

Non-executive directors' fees and salaries, allowances, superannuation and expense reimbursement.

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

  1. Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
  2. Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

Current quarter

$A'000

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

8. Financing facilities available

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify)

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

at quarter end

quarter end

$US'000

$US'000

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Research and development

100

9.2

Product manufacturing and operating costs

500

9.3

Advertising and marketing

-

9.4

Leased assets

275

9.5

Staff costs

1,500

9.6

Administration and corporate costs

843

9.7

Other (provide details if material: capital expenditure

5

$5k)

9.8

Total estimated cash outflows

3,223

10.

Acquisitions and disposals of

Acquisitions

Disposals

business entities

(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

  1. Name of entity
  2. Place of incorporation or registration
  3. Consideration for acquisition or disposal
  4. Total net assets
  5. Nature of business

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 00:14:02 UTC
