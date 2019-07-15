|
Universal Biosensors : Appendix 4C - quarterly
07/15/2019 | 08:15pm EDT
Universal Biosensors, Inc.
Commentary on Q2 2019 Appendix 4C Cash Flow Summary
Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX: UBI) has today released its cash flow report (ASX Appendix 4C) for the quarter ending 30 June 2019 (Q1 2019). Unless otherwise noted, all references to "$" are references to Australian dollars.
Highlights
Cash on hand including restricted cash was $50.9m
Positive operating cash flows of $37.9m as a result of one-off payment of lump sum service fees of $44.1m
Xprecia Stride™ strip revenue up 154% to $2.3m
Cash Flow Reconciliation
A reconciliation of UBI's cash flows is as follows:
|
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
YTD
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
Opening cash balance
|
12,133
|
52,235
|
12,133
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
Inflows
|
|
|
|
Lump sum service fees
|
44,061
|
-
|
44,061
|
Quarterly service fees
|
4,869
|
-
|
4,869
|
Xprecia Stride™ PT-INR test strips
|
466
|
1,276
|
1,742
|
Other revenue
|
495
|
972
|
1,467
|
|
49,891
|
2,248
|
52,139
|
Outflows
|
|
|
|
Payments in the ordinary course of business
|
4,963
|
3,205
|
8,168
|
Income tax - US
|
4,353
|
-
|
4,353
|
One - off payments (redundancy payments and legal fees)
|
830
|
903
|
1,733
|
|
10,146
|
4,108
|
14,254
|
Operating activities
|
39,745
|
(1,860)
|
37,885
|
Capital expenditure + financing activities
|
(63)
|
(2)
|
(65)
|
Exchange rate fluctuations
|
420
|
517
|
937
|
Closing cash balance
|
52,235
|
50,890
|
50,890
|
|
|
|
Revenues from the sale of Xprecia Stride™ strips increased by 154% to $2.3m for the first half of the year compared to prior comparable period.
Excluding one-off payments, our net operating cash outflows during Q2 averaged $319k per month.
UBI's Net Cash position (cash on hand less short and long term debt) as at 30 June 2019 is $50.9m, an improvement of $38.8m from 31 December 2018.
For further information, please contact:
Salesh Balak
Chief Financial Officer (03) 9213 9000
Appendix 4C
Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
+Rule 4.7B
Appendix 4C
Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Introduced 31/03/00 Amended 30/09/01, 24/10/05, 17/12/10, 01/09/16
Name of entity
UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.
|
ABN
|
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
|
67 950 836 446
|
30 June 2019
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date
|
$A'000
|
(6 months)
|
|
|
$A'000
1. Cash flows from operating activities
|
1.1
|
Receipts from customers
|
1,854
|
51,667
|
1.2
|
Payments for
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
research and development
|
(356)
|
(675)
|
|
(b)
|
product manufacturing and operating
|
(473)
|
(778)
|
|
|
costs
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
advertising and marketing
|
(9)
|
(10)
|
|
(d)
|
leased assets
|
(263)
|
(552)
|
|
(e)
|
staff costs
|
(1,942)
|
(5,299)
|
|
(f)
|
administration and corporate costs
|
(1,065)
|
(2,586)
1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)
|
1.4 Interest received
|
388
|
465
1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid
|
1.6
|
Income taxes paid
|
0
|
(4,353)
|
1.7
|
Government grants and tax incentives
|
6
|
6
1.8 Other (provide details if material)
|
1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating
|
(1,860)
|
37,885
|
activities
|
|
2. Cash flows from investing activities
2.1 Payments to acquire:
|
(a) property, plant and equipment
|
(19)
|
(82)
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date
|
$A'000
|
(6 months)
|
|
|
$A'000
2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:
|
(a) property, plant and equipment
|
13
|
13
|
2.6
|
Net cash from / (used in) investing
|
(6)
|
(69)
|
|
activities
|
|
3. Cash flows from financing activities
|
3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing
|
4
|
4
|
activities
|
|
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
|
|
quarter/year to date
|
52,235
|
12,133
|
4.2
|
Net cash from / (used in) operating
|
(1,860)
|
37,885
|
|
activities (item 1.9 above)
|
|
|
4.3
|
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|
(6)
|
(69)
|
|
(item 2.6 above)
|
|
|
4.4
|
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|
4
|
4
|
|
(item 3.10 above)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date
|
$A'000
|
(6 months)
|
|
|
$A'000
|
4.5
|
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
|
517
|
937
|
|
cash held
|
|
4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
50,89050,890
|
Current quarter
|
Previous quarter
|
$A'000
|
$A'000
|
5.1
|
Bank balances
|
50,554
|
51,900
|
5.4
|
Other (provide details) - The Company
|
336
|
335
|
|
maintains restricted cash which includes
|
|
|
|
tenant security deposits, credit card security
|
|
|
|
deposits and cash collateral for its
|
|
|
|
borrowings
|
|
|
5.5
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
|
50,890
|
52,235
|
|
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
|
|
|
6.
|
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
|
Current quarter
|
|
|
$A'000
|
6.1
|
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
|
83
6.1
Non-executive directors' fees and salaries, allowances, superannuation and expense reimbursement.
7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
|
8. Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position
|
Total facility amount
|
Amount drawn at
|
at quarter end
|
quarter end
|
$US'000
|
$US'000
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
|
9.
|
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
|
$A'000
|
9.1
|
Research and development
|
|
100
|
9.2
|
Product manufacturing and operating costs
|
|
500
|
9.3
|
Advertising and marketing
|
|
-
|
9.4
|
Leased assets
|
|
275
|
9.5
|
Staff costs
|
|
1,500
|
9.6
|
Administration and corporate costs
|
|
843
|
9.7
|
Other (provide details if material: capital expenditure
|
5
|
|
$5k)
|
|
|
9.8
|
Total estimated cash outflows
|
|
3,223
|
10.
|
Acquisitions and disposals of
|
Acquisitions
|
Disposals
|
|
business entities
|
|
|
|
(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)
|
|
-
Name of entity
-
Place of incorporation or registration
-
Consideration for acquisition or disposal
-
Total net assets
-
Nature of business
|
