Universal Biosensors : Appendix 4D and Half Year Results - 30 June 2019

25 July 2019 Universal Biosensors releases H1 2019 results All figures contained in this announcement are reported in A$, unless otherwise stated Total H1 2019 revenue of $4.0 million (H1 2018: $13.5 million), as a result of Quarterly Service Fees ($12.0m in H1 2018) no longer being paid by LifeScan to UBI in 2019

Xprecia Stride™ strip revenues from Siemens of $2.3 million (H1 2018: $0.9 million)

Service revenues of $1.5 million (H1 2018: $0.6 million) driven by growth in HRL revenues and achievement of contract R&D milestone for Siemens

Decline in R&D expenditure of 53% in H1 2019 vs H1 2018, as R&D scaled back

Closing cash balance of $50.9 million is largely in line with the cash update provided on the 26 th June 2019

June 2019 Strategic negotiations with Siemens continue in relation to a possible modification to existing commercial relationship Universal Biosensors (ASX: UBI) ('Company') today released its financial results for the first half of 2019 (H1 2019). For the six months to 30 June 2019, total revenue was $4.0 million, compared to $13.5 million in the prior corresponding period (H1 2018). The decline in revenue in the period has been driven by LifeScan's conversion of its obligation to pay Quarterly Service Fees (QSF) to UBI. In accordance with the terms of the Master Services & Supply Agreement between Lifescan and UBI, in exchange for this conversion, UBI received a one-off lump sum service fee of US$31.5 million which was recognised as revenue in FY 2018 and as a cash inflow in Q1 2019. Revenues from the sale of Xprecia Stride™ Coagulation Analyser test strips to Siemens was $2.3 million in H1 2019 compared to $0.9 million in the PCP. UBI continue to expect that PT-INR test strip volume and revenues will be volatile, particularly as Siemens remains a smaller competitive player within the coagulation analyser industry. UBI's service revenues increased to $1.5 million in H1 2019, a strong increase from the H1 2018 services revenue of $0.6 million due to a strengthening performance by UBI's coagulation testing business, HRL, as well as the delivery of a Siemens R&D milestone which delivered $0.7m of revenue in the period. Operating expenses for H1 2019 declined 33% compared to the PCP. This was largely due to reduced R&D expenditure ($3.1 million in H1 2019, down from $6.7 million in H1 2018), as the Company scaled back its R&D activities. R&D expense is expected to stabilise in the next quarter with cost management in place. General & administrative expenses were $4.2m during H1 2019, up from $3.8 million in the PCP primarily due to legal and consultant fees incurred as part of current contract negotiations with Siemens and other partners. EBITDA for H1 2019 was $(3.4) million, compared to $1.7 million in H1 2018, primarily as a result of the loss of QSF revenue as outlined above. Net loss for H1 2019 was $3.5 million. UBI's cash balance as at 30 June 2019, including restricted cash, was $50.9 million, down from $52.2 million as at 31 March 2019. The reduction in cash balance was as a result of servicing of our operations including payment of certain one-off costs such as legal and consultant fees incurred as part of current contract negotiations with Siemens and other partners as well as one-time staff separation costs, consulting and advisory fees.

UBI continues to undertake strategic negotiations in order to maximise the value of its coagulation intellectual property. As announced to the ASX on 30 May 2019, UBI and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. have extended the term sheet agreement to negotiate possible modifications to the parties' commercial relationship by 90 days, now expiring on 27 August 2019. In addition, UBI are also undergoing discussions with other potential partners to explore coagulation product development and other opportunities. Subject to confidentiality obligations, UBI will update shareholders as soon as any material development with regard to its negotiations with Siemens (or any potential partner) occurs. --Ends-- Enquiries: Salesh Balak +61 3 9213 9000 About Universal Biosensors For additional information in relation to Universal Biosensors, refer to http://www.universalbiosensors.com/announcements.html. Universal Biosensors is a specialist medical diagnostics company, founded in 2001, that is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of a range of in vitro diagnostic tests for point-of- care use. These tests capitalise on a technology platform which uses a novel electrochemical cell that can be adapted for multiple analytes and provide for enhanced measurements in whole blood. Forward-Looking Statements The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the proposed offering. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. We cannot assure you when, if at all, the proposed offering will occur, and the terms of any such offering are subject to change. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors and risks disclosed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC.

Appendix 4D Half Year report UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC. ARBN 121 559 993 RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET (ALL NUMBERS IN AUSTRALIAN DOLLARS UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE) 1. REPORTING PERIODS Financial year ended Financial year ended ('Current period') ('Previous corresponding period) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 2. RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenue from ordinary activities Down 71% to 3,977,357 3,977,357 13,490,249 Income/(Loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members Increased by 3,026,549 to (3,500,187) (3,500,187) (473,638) Income/(Loss) for the period attributable to members Increased by 3,026,549 to (3,500,187) (3,500,187) (473,638) OTHER KEY RESULTS THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 2018 CHANGE 2019 2018 CHANGE A$ A$ A$ A$ REVENUE Revenue from products 1,497,003 451,850 231% 2,294,362 903,670 154% Quarterly service fees 164,577 5,086,170 -97% 164,577 12,025,194 -99% Revenue from services (ex. QSF) 448,587 268,082 67% 1,518,418 561,385 170% Total revenue 2,110,167 5,806,102 -64% 3,977,357 13,490,249 -71% OPERATING COSTS & EXPENS ES Cost of goods sold 774,735 417,857 85% 1,269,659 869,019 46% Cost of services 228,104 166,127 37% 449,780 427,195 5% Total cost of goods sold & services 1,002,839 583,984 72% 1,719,439 1,296,214 33% CONTRIBUTION FROM PRODUCTS & S ERVICES 1,107,328 5,222,118 -79% 2,257,918 12,194,035 -81% OTHER OPERATING COSTS & EXPENS ES Product support 7,011 126,587 -94% 29,382 194,149 -85% Depreciation 147,887 534,652 -72% 423,229 1,067,894 -60% Research and development 987,671 2,827,021 -65% 3,137,020 6,692,945 -53% General and administrative 2,210,294 1,960,023 13% 4,210,375 3,750,094 12% Total operating costs & expenses 3,352,863 5,448,283 -38% 7,800,006 11,705,082 -33% Profit/(loss) from operations (2,245,535) (226,165) 893% (5,542,088) 488,953 -1233% OTHER INCOME/(EXPENS E) Interest income 302,330 145,088 108% 472,154 189,899 149% Financing costs 0 (708,985) -100% 0 (1,383,123) -100% R&D tax incentive income 479,885 0 1,326,947 0 0% Exchange gain 499,922 230,021 117% 249,822 229,373 9% Other 4,109 2,582 59% (7,022) 1,260 -657% Total other income/(expense) 1,286,246 (331,294) -488% 2,041,901 (962,591) -312% Net income/(loss) before tax (959,289) (557,459) 72% (3,500,187) (473,638) 639% Income tax benefit/(expense) 0 0 0 0 Net income/( loss) (959,289) (557,459) 72% (3,500,187) (473,638) 639%

3. NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING Current period Previous corresponding Period Net tangible asset backing per ordinary 26 cents / share 7 cents / share security CONTROLLED ENTITIES N/A DIVIDENDS

There were no dividends declared or paid during the period. DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLANS N/A ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES N/A FOREIGN ENTITIES

The financial statements are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). REVIEW REPORT

The accounts have been subject to review. Please refer to the attached Form 10-Q for the review report.

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Board of Directors and Stockholders of Universal Biosensors, Inc. Results of Review of Financial Information We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated condensed balance sheet of Universal Biosensors, Inc. and its subsidiaries as of June 30, 2019, and the related consolidated condensed statements of comprehensive income/(loss) for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, and the consolidated condensed statements of changes in stockholders' equity and comprehensive income/(loss) and of cash flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "interim financial information"). Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accompanying interim financial information for it to be in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. We previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States), the consolidated balance sheet of the Company as of December 31, 2018, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss), and of changes in stockholders' equity and comprehensive income/(loss) and of cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein), and in our report dated February 22, 2019, we expressed an unqualified opinion on those consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying consolidated condensed balance sheet as of December 31, 2018, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated balance sheet from which it has been derived. Basis for Review Results This interim financial information is the responsibility of the Company's management. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our review in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion. PricewaterhouseCoopers Newcastle, Australia 25 July, 2019 PricewaterhouseCoopers, ABN 52 780 433 757 Level 3, 45 Watt Street, PO Box 798, NEWCASTLE NSW 2300 T: +61 2 4925 1100, F: +61 2 4925 1199, www.pwc.com.au Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

