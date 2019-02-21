Universal Biosensors : Appendix 4E and Annual Report on Form 10-K FY2018

Universal Biosensors, Inc.
ASX Preliminary final report - December 31, 2018 Lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A
This report is to be read in conjunction with any public announcements made during the reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange.
Universal Biosensors, Inc.
("Company")
-
1. Reporting period: Year ended December 31, 2018
(Previous corresponding period: Year ended December 31, 2017)
-
2. Results for announcement to the market
|
31-Dec-18
A$
|
31-Dec-17
A$
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
Up 176% from $25,191,280
|
69,456,914
|
25,191,280
|
Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax
|
Up A$38M from a loss of $764,717
|
37,564,356
|
(764,717)
|
Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to members
|
Up A$38M from a loss of $764,718
|
37,564,356
|
(764,717)
Other key results
Refer to Schedule 1
-
3. Statement of comprehensive income
-
Refer to Schedule 1.
-
4. Statement of financial position
Refer to Schedule 1.
-
5. Statement of cash flows
Refer to Schedule 1.
-
6. Dividends
There were no dividends declared during the year ended December 31, 2018. Our ability to pay dividends is currently restricted by the terms of our pending Term Sheet Agreement with Siemens - refer Schedule 1 for more details.
-
7. Dividend reinvestment plans
Not applicable.
-
8. Statement of accumulated losses
Refer to Schedule 1.
9. Net tangible asset backing
Net tangible asset per shareDecember, 31 2018
A$0.29
December, 31 2017
A$0.07
10.
Entities over which control has been gained or lost
Not applicable.
-
11. Associates and joint ventures
Not applicable.
-
12. Other significant information
Nil other than that already disclosed.
-
13. Foreign entities
The financial statements are presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").
-
14. Commentary on results to December 31, 2018
Refer to Schedule 1
-
15. Compliance Statement
This report is based on accounts which have been audited.
_____________________ Salesh Balak
Chief Financial Officer February 22, 2019
SCHEDULE 1
Form 10-K (including 2018 Annual Report)
