Universal Biosensors : Appendix 4E and Annual Report on Form 10-K FY2018

02/21/2019 | 08:10pm EST

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

ASX Preliminary final report - December 31, 2018 Lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A

This report is to be read in conjunction with any public announcements made during the reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange.

Contents

Results for announcement to the market (Appendix 4E item 2)

1

Other Appendix 4E information (Appendix 4E item 9)

1

Commentary on results for the period (Appendix 4E item 14)

2

Status of audit (Appendix 4E item 15)

2

Financial report (Appendix 4E items 3 to 5, 8)

Schedule 1

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

("Company")

  • 1. Reporting period: Year ended December 31, 2018

    (Previous corresponding period: Year ended December 31, 2017)

  • 2. Results for announcement to the market

    31-Dec-18

    A$

    31-Dec-17

    A$

    Revenue from ordinary activities

    Up 176% from $25,191,280

    69,456,914

    25,191,280

    Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax

    Up A$38M from a loss of $764,717

    37,564,356

    (764,717)

    Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to members

    Up A$38M from a loss of $764,718

    37,564,356

    (764,717)

    Other key results

    Refer to Schedule 1

  • 3. Statement of comprehensive income

  • Refer to Schedule 1.

  • 4. Statement of financial position

    Refer to Schedule 1.

  • 5. Statement of cash flows

    Refer to Schedule 1.

  • 6. Dividends

    There were no dividends declared during the year ended December 31, 2018. Our ability to pay dividends is currently restricted by the terms of our pending Term Sheet Agreement with Siemens - refer Schedule 1 for more details.

  • 7. Dividend reinvestment plans

    Not applicable.

  • 8. Statement of accumulated losses

    Refer to Schedule 1.

9. Net tangible asset backing

Net tangible asset per shareDecember, 31 2018

A$0.29

December, 31 2017

A$0.07

10.

Entities over which control has been gained or lost

Not applicable.

  • 11. Associates and joint ventures

    Not applicable.

  • 12. Other significant information

    Nil other than that already disclosed.

  • 13. Foreign entities

    The financial statements are presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

  • 14. Commentary on results to December 31, 2018

    Refer to Schedule 1

  • 15. Compliance Statement

    This report is based on accounts which have been audited.

_____________________ Salesh Balak

Chief Financial Officer February 22, 2019

SCHEDULE 1

Form 10-K (including 2018 Annual Report)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K

  • Annual Report Pursuant To Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

    For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

    OR

  • Transition Report Pursuant To Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Commission File Number: 000-52607

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

98-0424072

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

1 Corporate Avenue, Rowville, 3178, Victoria

Australia

Telephone: +61 3 9213 9000 Not Applicable

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Zip Code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

Title of each class

Shares of Common Stock, par value US$0.0001 per share

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

1

Disclaimer

Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 01:09:06 UTC
