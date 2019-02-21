Universal Biosensors : Appendix 4G

Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.3
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures
Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15
Name of entity
UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.
ABN / ARBN
Financial year ended:
51 121 559 993 December 31, 2018
Our corporate governance statement for the above period above can be found at:
☐ These pages of our annual report:
X This URL on our website:
http://www.universalbiosensors.com/Investor-Centre/Corporate-Governance.aspx
The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 22 February 2019 and has been approved by the board.
The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.
Date: 22 February 2019
Name of Director or Secretary authorising lodgement: Salesh Balak
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
2 November 2015
Page 1
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES
|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT
|
1.1
|
A listed entity should disclose:
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management):
X
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
1.2
|
A listed entity should:
-
(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and
-
(b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
1.3
|
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
1.4
|
The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015
Page 2
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
1.5
|
A listed entity should:
-
(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them;
-
(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
-
(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either:
-
(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
-
(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.
|
… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with paragraph (a):
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: ☐ at http://www.universalbiosensors.com/Investor-Centre/Corporate-Governance.aspx
… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
1.6
|
A listed entity should:
-
(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and
-
(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process.
|
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b): ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
|
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
Statement OR
☐
we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable
|
1.7
|
A listed entity should:
-
(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and
-
(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process.
|
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b): X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015
Page 3
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE
|
2.1
|
The board of a listed entity should:
(a) have a nomination committee which:
-
(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and
-
(2) is chaired by an independent director, and disclose:
-
(3) the charter of the committee;
-
(4) the members of the committee; and
-
(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or
(b)if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.
|
[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]
… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2):
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
… and a copy of the charter of the committee:
X
at http://www.universalbiosensors.com/Investor-Centre/Corporate-Governance.aspx
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]
… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
2.2
|
A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.
|
… our board skills matrix:
☐
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
X at http://www.universalbiosensors.com/Investor-
Centre/Corporate-Governance.aspx
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015
Page 4
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
2.3
|
A listed entity should disclose:
(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors;
-
(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and
-
(c) the length of service of each director.
|
… the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors:
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
… and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
… and the length of service of each director:
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
|
☐
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
2.4
|
A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent directors.
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
2.5
|
The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the CEO of the entity.
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
2.6
|
A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors and provide appropriate professional development opportunities for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively.
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY
|
3.1
|
A listed entity should:
-
(a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees; and
-
(b) disclose that code or a summary of it.
|
… our code of conduct or a summary of it:
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
|
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
Statement
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015
Page 5