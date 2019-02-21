Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Universal Biosensors : Appendix 4G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 08:10pm EST

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15

Name of entity

UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.

ABN / ARBN

Financial year ended:

51 121 559 993 December 31, 2018

Our corporate governance statement for the above period above can be found at:

These pages of our annual report:

X This URL on our website:

http://www.universalbiosensors.com/Investor-Centre/Corporate-Governance.aspx

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 22 February 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date: 22 February 2019

Name of Director or Secretary authorising lodgement: Salesh Balak

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 1

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

  • (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and

  • (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.

… the fact that we follow this recommendation: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

X

in our Corporate Governance Statement

  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

    Statement OR

  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

1.2

A listed entity should:

  • (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and

  • (b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.

… the fact that we follow this recommendation: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

    Statement OR

  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

… the fact that we follow this recommendation: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

    Statement OR

  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

… the fact that we follow this recommendation: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

    Statement OR

  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015

Page 2

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

1.5

A listed entity should:

  • (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them;

  • (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

  • (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either:

    • (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or

    • (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with paragraph (a):

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: at http://www.universalbiosensors.com/Investor-Centre/Corporate-Governance.aspx

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

  • X an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

1.6

A listed entity should:

  • (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and

  • (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process.

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b): in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

1.7

A listed entity should:

  • (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and

  • (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process.

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b): X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

    Statement OR

  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015

Page 3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

(a) have a nomination committee which:

  • (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and

  • (2) is chaired by an independent director, and disclose:

  • (3) the charter of the committee;

  • (4) the members of the committee; and

  • (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or

(b)if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

X

at http://www.universalbiosensors.com/Investor-Centre/Corporate-Governance.aspx

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

  • X an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

… our board skills matrix:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

X at http://www.universalbiosensors.com/Investor-

Centre/Corporate-Governance.aspx

  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

    Statement OR

  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015

Page 4

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors;

  • (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

  • (c) the length of service of each director.

… the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors:

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

… and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

… and the length of service of each director:

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent directors.

… the fact that we follow this recommendation: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

    Statement OR

  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the CEO of the entity.

… the fact that we follow this recommendation: in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

  • X an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors and provide appropriate professional development opportunities for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively.

… the fact that we follow this recommendation: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

    Statement OR

  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY

3.1

A listed entity should:

  • (a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees; and

  • (b) disclose that code or a summary of it.

… our code of conduct or a summary of it:

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

Statement

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015

Page 5

Disclaimer

Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 01:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:20pGARIBALDI RESOURCES : Drills 7.7% Nickel Over 4.8 Meters Within 49-Meter Intercept in New Shallow Zone at Nickel Mountain
PU
09:10pSMILES FIDELIDADE : Notice to the Market - Publication in the Newspaper Valor Econômico
PU
09:10pGRUPO BIMBO B DE C : closed 2018 achieving record levels
PU
09:10pCENTRAL PATTANA PCL : The Dividend Payment and the 2019 AGM Date (Edits PDF)
PU
09:09pJapan launches 100 million euro fund to invest in Nordic, Baltic tech companies
RE
09:06pReport on no-deal Brexit tariffs delayed by Downing Street - The Sun
RE
09:06pOil dips as U.S. crude output hits record 12 million barrels per day
RE
09:03pINVESQUE : Announces February 2019 Dividend
AQ
08:56pROBIN LI : Chinese search giant Baidu's online marketing business stable, streaming surges
RE
08:56pBlast Off of the First Private Spacecraft to the Moon!
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Samuels Jewelers Laundered Money in Indian Bank Fraud, Probe Fin..
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz sees 'step backwards' in 2019, gets SEC subpoena
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Democratic senators urge FTC to act on Facebook 'friendly fraud' practices

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.