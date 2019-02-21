Universal Biosensors : Appendix 4G

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should: (a) have a nomination committee which: (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and

(2) is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: (3) the charter of the committee;

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or (b)if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2): ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] … and a copy of the charter of the committee: X at http://www.universalbiosensors.com/Investor-Centre/Corporate-Governance.aspx … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] … the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location]