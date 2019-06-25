Universal Biosensors : Business Update

Universal Biosensors, Inc.
26 June 2019
Business Update
Universal Biosensors, Inc. (UBI) is pleased to provide an update on the following matters:
-
Cash update
-
CEO Transition
Cash Update
In our ASX release of 8 March 2019, we provided guidance on our cash position as at 30 June 2019 which was estimated to be between $45.5 million to $46.5 million.
The Company has increased its forecast and now expects its cash position as at 30 June 2019 to be between $51.0 million to $52.0 million.
Our cash position as at 30 September 2019, excluding any one-off items and any outcome of the Siemens negotiations is expected to be between $49.8 million to $50.8 million.
CEO Transition
The Board has appointed Mr. Salesh Balak, UBI's Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, as its interim Principal Executive Officer. This appointment will be effective from 15 July 2019 being the current CEO's last date with the Company. The appointment is on an interim basis until the Company has more clarity on its strategic direction which is highly dependent on the outcome of its commercial discussions and negotiations with Siemens.
During the interim period, the Company will be run by an Executive Committee chaired by Mr. Salesh Balak. The Executive Committee includes Mr. Balak, Ms. Judy Andrews, Director, Operations and Manufacturing Engineering and Ms. Sarah Phillips, Director, Program Management & Clinical Affairs.
Ends
About Universal Biosensors
For additional information regarding Universal Biosensors, refer to: http://www.universalbiosensors.com. Universal Biosensors is a specialist medical diagnostics company, founded in 2001, that is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of a range of in vitro diagnostic tests for point-of-care use. These tests capitalise on a technology platform which uses a novel electrochemical cell that can be adapted for multiple analytes and provide for enhanced measurements in whole blood.
