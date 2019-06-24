Universal Biosensors : CEO's AGM Address to Shareholders

Universal Biosensors Inc

25 June 2019

Chief Executive Officer's Address

Annual General Meeting

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, I am happy to welcome you to our Rowville office for Universal Biosensor's 2019 Annual General Meeting. As Chief Executive Officer and on behalf of the Board and management I am pleased to provide the CEO update. This is the second year in a row we are holding our AGM here in our Melbourne facility and we very much appreciate you taking the time to join us today.

As well understood, over the past year UBI currently had three revenue sources; the service contract with LifeScan for blood glucose testing, the Siemens coagulation product, and our laboratory services business Hemostasis Reference Laboratory (HRL) in Hamilton, Canada providing non-diagnostic, specialty coagulation testing.

First, at the top line the LifeScan OneTouch® Verio® quarterly service fees (QSF's) for the supply of blood glucose test strips increased to $21.4 million for 2018 which was up 7% over 2017 as expected per prior management guidance. In addition, UBI received $44.6 million lump sum service fee payable under the terms of the Master Services & Supply Agreement with LifeScan. During 2018 LifeScan gave notice and exercised its right to convert its obligation to pay future QSF's to UBI. No further QSF's will be received by the Company beyond FY18.

Second, at the top line is the Siemens Xprecia Stride™ Coagulation Analyser test strips revenue of $1.7 million in 2018 which was down as expected and per prior management guidance from $4.1 million in 2017. For the three months to 31 March 2019 strips revenue was $0.8 million compared to $0.5 million in Q1 2018. UBI's Management expects that PT-INR test strip volume and revenues will increase in 2019 compared to 2018 and yet underperform 2017 and remain volatile until the Xprecia Stride™ product gains meaningful global market share.

Third, in 2018 we transitioned HRL from a cost centre to near-breakeven for the full-year 2018 and have progressed further going into 2019 with HRL operating as a profit centre earlier than expected so that HRL is now accretive to the business with good financial results showing revenues growing 110% over in 2018 to $1.2 million compared to 2017. Management expects this to sustain this business improvement this fiscal year.

From a cost perspective, 2018 R&D expenditure increased by 6.9% to $11.6 million primarily as a result of UBI ramping-up various development tests for Siemens in relation to a new and alternative coagulation product which is being designed to expand PT-INR functionality and penetration in the Point-of-Care coagulation market. These development tests are required as