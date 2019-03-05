Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Universal Biosensors : Change in substantial holding from CVC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 10:40pm EST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Universal Biosensors Inc. (ASX:UBI)

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

CVC Limited 002 700 361

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

05/03/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

11/10/2018

The previous notice was dated

11/10/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary

21,944,614

12.41%

23,820,765

13.45%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

11/10/18-5/03/19

CVC Limited

on-market purchase

$ 398,308

Ord 1,876,151

1,876,151

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

CVC Limited

CVC Limited

CVC Limited

Direct Holding

23,820,765

23,820,765

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

CVC Limited

Level 37, Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name

John Hunter

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

06/03/2019

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 03:39:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:20pPANDA GREEN ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 28/02/2019
PU
11:20pDATA#3 : 6th March 2019 Data#3 takes home three Cisco awards for second year in a row
PU
11:20pPANASONIC EL WORKS : Design Puts Forward New Lifestyle Ideas For 2030
PU
11:15pAIRASIA BERHAD : is the exclusive official airline for Malaysian football
PU
11:14pDANGOTE CEMENT : Targets $600m Annual Exports To African Countries
AQ
11:11pZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES : Celcom Axiata enters partnership with ZEE5
AQ
11:10pCRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE BINANCE.COM (CRYPTO : BNB) Lists Fetch.AI (CRYPTO:FET)
AW
11:05pELL ENVIRONMENTAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities February 2019
PU
11:03pTOYOTA MOTOR : to co-develop lunar rovers with Japan space agency
AQ
11:01pBEST'S SPECIAL REPORT : Middle East and North Africa Insurance Ratings: Benchmarking
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : F&M Bank Opens New Branch Office in Lockeford
2DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
3WORLDEX INDUSTRY & TRADING CO.,LTD : WORLDEX INDUSTRY & TRADING : Edo Sponsors World Digital Exhibition
4SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC : SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Pricing of $375.0 Million Public Offering of Commo..
5Oil falls on rising U.S. production, stockpile build

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.