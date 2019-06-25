Log in
Universal Biosensors : Change in substantial holding from Jencay Capital Pty Ltd

06/25/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

604 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/ Scheme

Universal Biosensors Inc.

ACN/ ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Jencay Capital Pty Limited

ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

148 810 413

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

24/06/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

01/04/2019

The previous notice was dated

26/03/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Class of securities (4)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

FPO

16,775,962

9.47%

20,792,320

11.72%

*Based on issued capital of 177,337,792 shares

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person's

Date of

Person whose relevant

Consideration given in

Class and number of

votes

change

interest changed

Nature of change (6)

relation to change (7)

securities affected

affected

Consideration for

Acquisition of 4,016,358

Acquisition of Shares

4,016,358

shares

$778,760

4,016,358 shares

shares

27/03/2019 -

Jencay Capital Pty

24/06/2019

Limited

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

relevant

Registered Holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of

Person's

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest

securities

votes

See Schedule

1

604 page 2/2 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Jencay Capital Pty Limited

Level 1, 488 Botany Rd, Alexandria, NSW 2015

Signature

Print name

Brett Rock

Capacity

Director

Sign here

Date

26 / 06 / 2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:

(a)

(b)

any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  1. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Schedule 1 - Jencay Capital Pty Limited change in substantial holding for Universal Biosensors Inc.

Details of relevant interests

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

Jencay Capital Pty Limited

Power to (or to control) exercise vote and/or

Fully paid ordinary shares

20,792,320

dispose of the securities as discretionary

investment managers or advisers of superannuation

funds, pooled superannuation trusts, managed

investment schemes and investment management

agreements.

Details of present registered holders

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Persons entitled to be a registered holder

Class and number of

securities

Jencay Capital Pty Limited

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd

20,792,320 FPO

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Disclaimer

Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 00:51:02 UTC
