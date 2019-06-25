Universal Biosensors : Change in substantial holding from Jencay Capital Pty Ltd

604 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/ Scheme Universal Biosensors Inc. ACN/ ARSN 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Jencay Capital Pty Limited ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) 148 810 413

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 24/06/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 01/04/2019 The previous notice was dated 26/03/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Number of securities Person's votes (5) Class of securities (4) Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) FPO 16,775,962 9.47% 20,792,320 11.72%

*Based on issued capital of 177,337,792 shares

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person's Date of Person whose relevant Consideration given in Class and number of votes change interest changed Nature of change (6) relation to change (7) securities affected affected Consideration for Acquisition of 4,016,358 Acquisition of Shares 4,016,358 shares $778,760 4,016,358 shares shares 27/03/2019 - Jencay Capital Pty 24/06/2019 Limited

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: