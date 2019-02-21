Universal Biosensors : Corporate Governance Statement

UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (Company) is a United States domiciled company and has adopted appropriate corporate governance policies having regard to applicable United States requirements. Given that the Company's securities are quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the Company also reports against the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations issued by the ASX Corporate Governance Council (Principles).

The following statement is given for the purposes of compliance with ASX Listing Rule 4.10.3 in respect of the reporting period ending 31 December 2018 (Reporting Period). It follows applicable primary headings used in the Principles. This statement also includes information relevant up to 22 February 2019 and has been approved by the Board.

Information on the Company's corporate governance practices will also be available in its Proxy Statement to be filed in April or May 2019 (Proxy Statement) and otherwise on the Company's website at http://www.universalbiosensors.com/Investor-Centre/Corporate-Governance.aspx.

1.

Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

Respective roles and responsibilities of Board and management

1.1. The Board is responsible for the overall governance of the Company and its controlled entities (collectively referred to as the Group). The Board's responsibilities include: • providing leadership, setting the strategic objectives for the Group, including approving the business plan, annual budget and financial plans, including major capital expenditure initiatives; • reviewing and providing input into, and final approval of, management's development and implementation of corporate strategy and performance objectives; • reviewing and monitoring systems of risk management and internal control, accountability systems, codes of conduct and legal compliance; • monitoring the integrity of corporate reporting systems including approval of the annual, half-yearly and quarterly financial reports and liaison with the company's external and internal auditors; • considering management recommendations and approving the Group's remuneration framework, including monitoring senior management's performance and implementation of remuneration strategy and plans; • appointing, removing and monitoring the performance of the Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Company Secretary and where appropriate, ratifying the appointment and the removal of senior executives; • oversight through the Chairperson of Company Secretary performance regarding the functioning of the Board; • overseeing the Company's processes for making timely and balanced disclosures of all material information, in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; • approving and monitoring the effectiveness of the Group's governance practices, including financial and other reporting processes; and • ensuring Board committees are appropriately constituted and performing their functions.

1.2. The CEO and senior management responsibilities include:

• developing corporate strategy, performance objectives, business plans and budgets for review and approval by the Board, and thereafter implementing such strategy, plans and objectives;

• developing and implementing appropriate policies and procedures for the management of the Group;

• day to day management of the Group's affairs; and

• providing the Board with accurate, timely and clear information to enable to perform its responsibilities.

1.3.

The responsibilities of the Board will vary as the Group develops. The Board will regularly review the respective roles and the allocation of responsibilities between the Board and management, and will update or affirm the allocation of roles and responsibilities described above. The Company Secretary is responsible for co-ordinating the proper functioning of the Board.

Appointment of new directors

1.4. Before appointing a director, the Company undertakes reference checks. It is also a condition of appointment that any new director is not a disqualified person. New directors and incumbent directors are required to respond to a detailed questionnaire and give a declaration to this effect.

1.5. Our Board is structured as a 'staggered' Board with each director forming part of a nominated class of directors. Any director who has been appointed during the year must stand for election at the next annual meeting. The Company provides shareholders with all material information concerning a director that is seeking re-election in the relevant proxy statement. An election of directors is held each year.

1.6. New non-executive directors must enter into an agreement with the Company setting out the terms of their appointment and the Company's expectations about a director's participation and compliance with the Group's policies and regulatory requirements.

1.7. All directors are encouraged to undertake any personal or professional development as required to fulfil their roles as directors. The directors also receive regular briefings at Board meetings, and are otherwise encouraged to remain apprised of, relevant market and industry developments relevant to the Group.

Diversity

1.8. The Group supports a work environment where employees have equal access to career opportunities, training and benefits. The Group has a Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Policy, a copy of which is available on the Company's website.

1.9. At the end of the Reporting Period, the respective proportions of men and women in various roles within the Group were as follows:

UBI level as at 31 December 2018 Total Number of Directors / Employees Number of women Percentage of women Non-executive directors 4 1 25% CEO 1 0 0% Senior Management (direct reports to CEO) 5 3 60% General Management 9 1 11.11% Professional/technical 51 24 47.06% Administrative 2 2 100% Entire Group 72 31 43.06%

Performance evaluation processes

1.10. The Remuneration & Nomination Committee generally undertakes performance evaluations of the Board, the committees and the directors. This is achieved by a number of means including a Board survey, one-on-one discussions and evaluations with the Chairperson of the Company. During the Reporting Period, there were informal one-on-one evaluations with the Chairperson and regular discussions at the Board level concerning Board composition and succession plans. Board composition and renewal will be considered depending on the strategy and direction of the Company. The Board has been stable over the last 18 months and the Board considers the current skill set appropriate for the Company.

1.11. The performance of senior executives is reviewed regularly against specific and measurable qualitative and quantitative performance criteria set by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. These performance evaluations were undertaken in the Reporting Period in accordance with the Company's review processes.

2. Structure the Board to add value

Remuneration and Nomination Committee

2.1. The Remuneration and Nomination Committee is governed by a formal charter, a copy of which is available on the Company's website. The primary functions of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee are to develop and facilitate a process for Board and Director evaluation, assess the availability of Board candidates, make specific recommendations to the Board on remuneration and incentive plans for Directors and senior management, advise the Board on the recruitment, retention and termination policies for senior management and undertake a review of the CEO's performance, at least annually.

2.2. The Remuneration and Nomination Committee met on three occasions during the year ended 31 December 2018. Additionally, the full Board regularly discussed matters concerning remuneration and nomination.

2.3. As at 31 December 2018, the members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee were Mr. Craig Coleman (Chairperson), Mr. Marshall Heinberg and Ms. Judith Smith. The Remuneration and Nomination Committee is now comprised of a majority of independent directors, however, the Chairperson, Mr. Coleman is not considered independent. Although this does not comply with the Principles, given the Company's current stage of development and Mr. Coleman's skills and experience, the Company considers that it is appropriate for him to be Chairperson.

Board skills matrix

2.4.

The Board considers that individually and collectively, the directors have an appropriate mix of skills and experience. Details of the skills and experience of our directors are tabled within our

Board matrix, available on our website.

Director independence

2.5. The Company is a United States domiciled company subject to United States reporting requirements as well as the reporting requirements under the ASX Listing Rules. The Company is not listed on a United States exchange and, therefore, is not subject to the corporate governance requirements of a United States exchange, including those relating to independence of directors. However, for the purpose of determining whether our directors are independent under applicable rules and regulations promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we have chosen to use the definition of "independence" established by the NASDAQ Stock Market under its Marketplace Rule 4200(a)(15), as permitted by such rules and regulations. The Company also reports against the Principles.

2.6. The Company has determined that with the exception of Mr. Coleman (Chairperson), all the current directors are independent as defined under the Marketplace Rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market and for the purposes of the Principles. The Company has determined that Mr. Coleman is not independent because he is an executive officer of Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd, with together with its associated funds and entities holds in excess of 18% of our shares.

2.7. Directors of the Company are considered to be independent when they are independent of management and free from any business or other relationship that could materially interfere with, or could reasonably be perceived to materially interfere with, the exercise of their unfettered and independent judgement. The determination of materiality by the Company includes both quantitative and qualitative assessments. In reaching the conclusions set out above, the Company considered all transactions involving the directors with respect to the Company during the Reporting Period and the directors' interests in the Company's securities as set out in the Company's Proxy Statement.

2.8. As at 31 December 2018 the structure of the Board complied with the ASX recommendation that there be a majority of independent directors. The Company considers that its Board membership remains appropriate given the Company's current stage of development. Our Board does not comply with the Principle that the Chairman be independent. The Board considers that its current size and composition is appropriate but will continue to assess the requirements for the Board.

2.9. The directors of the Company and their respective roles during the Reporting Period were as follows:

Name Position Experience Tenure Mr. Craig Coleman Non-Executive Director and Chairperson (since 7 August 2017) Extensive experience in investment and funds management 30 June 2016 Mr. Marshall Heinberg Non-Executive Director Extensive global investment banking and finance experience 11 January 2010 Ms. Judith Smith Non-Executive Director Extensive experience in investment and funds management 12 March 2015 Mr. David Hoey Non-Executive Director Extensive experience in in technology financing and commercialization 2 March 2016