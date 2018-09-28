|
Universal Biosensors : Expiry of Unlisted Employee Options
09/28/2018 | 04:47am CEST
Universal Biosensors, Inc. ARBN 121 559 993
1 Corporate Avenue Rowville Victoria 3178 Australia
Telephone +61 3 9213 9000 Facsimile +61 3 9213 9099
Emailinfo@universalbiosensors.com www.universalbiosensors.com
ASX Announcement 28 September 2018
ASX: UBI
EXPIRY OF UNLISTED OPTIONS
The Company wishes to advise of the following changes in its securities:
The capital structure of the Company following the release of the unquoted securities is as follows:
Quoted Securities
176,796,222 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (equivalent to 176,796,222 CDIs)
Unquoted Securities
Expiry
|
Number
|
Instrument
|
Exercise Price
|
Date
|
CDI Equivalent
|
205,662
|
Restricted Shares
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
205,662
|
8,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.50
|
16-Feb-19
|
8,000
|
178,334
|
Employee Options
|
$0.00
|
28-Jun-19
|
178,334
|
374,667
|
Employee Options
|
$0.94
|
28-Jun-19
|
374,667
|
680,000
|
Employee Options
|
$1.72
|
9-Nov-19
|
680,000
|
147,500
|
Employee Options
|
$0.89
|
17-Nov-18
|
147,500
|
50,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.00
|
17-Nov-18
|
50,000
|
20,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.75
|
12-Mar-19
|
20,000
|
12,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.73
|
13-Sep-19
|
12,000
|
160,000
|
Employee Options
|
$1.09
|
12-Nov-19
|
160,000
|
50,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.00
|
12-Nov-19
|
50,000
|
24,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.79
|
11-Mar-20
|
24,000
|
30,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.71
|
12-Nov-19
|
30,000
|
157,500
|
Employee Options
|
$0.49
|
11-Dec-20
|
157,500
|
80,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.00
|
11-Dec-20
|
80,000
|
50,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.17
|
13-Aug-21
|
50,000
|
190,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.23
|
29-Jan-22
|
190,000
|
80,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.00
|
29-Jan-22
|
80,000
|
230,832
|
Employee Options
|
$0.45
|
13-Dec-22
|
230,832
|
5,347,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.50
|
20-Apr-23
|
5,347,000
|
165,667
|
Employee Options
|
$0.33
|
27-Dec-23
|
165,667
|
739,950
|
Employee Options
|
$0.50
|
27-Feb-24
|
739,950
|
1,600,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.50
|
23-Oct-22
|
1,600,000
|
2,700,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.60
|
23-Oct-22
|
2,700,000
|
3,300,000
|
Employee Options
|
$0.80
|
23-Oct-22
|
3,300,000
|
4,500,000
|
Warrants
|
$1.00
|
19-Dec-20
|
4,500,000
|
-Ends-
|
Enquiries:
Mr. Salesh Balak: 03 9213 9000
About Universal Biosensors
For additional information regarding Universal Biosensors, refer to: http://www.universalbiosensors.com/. Universal Biosensors is a specialist medical diagnostics company, founded in 2001, that is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of a range of in vitro diagnostic tests for point-of-care use. These tests capitalise on a technology platform which uses a novel electrochemical cell that can be adapted for multiple analytes and provide for enhanced measurements in whole blood.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. We cannot assure you when, if at all, the proposals outlined in this release will occur, and the terms of any such proposal are subject to change. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors and risks disclosed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC.
Disclaimer
Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 02:46:01 UTC
|
|