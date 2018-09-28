Log in
Universal Biosensors : Expiry of Unlisted Employee Options

09/28/2018 | 04:47am CEST

Universal Biosensors, Inc. ARBN 121 559 993

1 Corporate Avenue Rowville Victoria 3178 Australia

Telephone +61 3 9213 9000 Facsimile +61 3 9213 9099

Emailinfo@universalbiosensors.com www.universalbiosensors.com

ASX Announcement 28 September 2018

ASX: UBI

EXPIRY OF UNLISTED OPTIONS

The Company wishes to advise of the following changes in its securities:

  • Lapsing of the following options without exercise:

    • o 54,000 Options (A$0.94, 28 June 2019) - equivalent to 54,000 CDIs

    • o 45,000 Options (A$1.72, 9 November 2019) - equivalent to 45,000 CDIs

    • o 66,000 Options (A$1.00, 21 September 2018) - equivalent to 66,000 CDIs

    • o 5,000 Options (A$0.89, 17 November 2018) - equivalent to 5,000 CDIs

    • o 15,000 Options (A$1.09, 12 November 2019) - equivalent to 15,000 CDIs

    • o 15,000 Options (A$0.49, 11 December 2020) - equivalent to 15,000 CDIs

    • o 30,000 Options (A$0.17, 13 August 2021) - equivalent to 30,000 CDIs

    • o 25,000 Options (A$0.23, 29 January 2022) - equivalent to 25,000 CDIs

    • o 24,998 Options (A$0.45, 13 December 2022) - equivalent to 24,998 CDIs

    • o 378,000 Options (A$0.50, 20 April 2023) - equivalent to 378,000 CDIs

    • o 4,167 Options (A$0.33, 27 December 2023) - equivalent to 4,167 CDIs

    • o 101,100 Options (A$0.50, 27 February 2024) - equivalent to 101,100 CDIs

The capital structure of the Company following the release of the unquoted securities is as follows:

Quoted Securities

176,796,222 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (equivalent to 176,796,222 CDIs)

Unquoted Securities

Expiry

Number

Instrument

Exercise Price

Date

CDI Equivalent

205,662

Restricted Shares

N/A

N/A

205,662

8,000

Employee Options

$0.50

16-Feb-19

8,000

178,334

Employee Options

$0.00

28-Jun-19

178,334

374,667

Employee Options

$0.94

28-Jun-19

374,667

680,000

Employee Options

$1.72

9-Nov-19

680,000

147,500

Employee Options

$0.89

17-Nov-18

147,500

50,000

Employee Options

$0.00

17-Nov-18

50,000

20,000

Employee Options

$0.75

12-Mar-19

20,000

12,000

Employee Options

$0.73

13-Sep-19

12,000

160,000

Employee Options

$1.09

12-Nov-19

160,000

50,000

Employee Options

$0.00

12-Nov-19

50,000

24,000

Employee Options

$0.79

11-Mar-20

24,000

30,000

Employee Options

$0.71

12-Nov-19

30,000

157,500

Employee Options

$0.49

11-Dec-20

157,500

80,000

Employee Options

$0.00

11-Dec-20

80,000

50,000

Employee Options

$0.17

13-Aug-21

50,000

190,000

Employee Options

$0.23

29-Jan-22

190,000

80,000

Employee Options

$0.00

29-Jan-22

80,000

230,832

Employee Options

$0.45

13-Dec-22

230,832

5,347,000

Employee Options

$0.50

20-Apr-23

5,347,000

165,667

Employee Options

$0.33

27-Dec-23

165,667

739,950

Employee Options

$0.50

27-Feb-24

739,950

1,600,000

Employee Options

$0.50

23-Oct-22

1,600,000

2,700,000

Employee Options

$0.60

23-Oct-22

2,700,000

3,300,000

Employee Options

$0.80

23-Oct-22

3,300,000

4,500,000

Warrants

$1.00

19-Dec-20

4,500,000

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Mr. Salesh Balak: 03 9213 9000

About Universal Biosensors

For additional information regarding Universal Biosensors, refer to: http://www.universalbiosensors.com/. Universal Biosensors is a specialist medical diagnostics company, founded in 2001, that is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of a range of in vitro diagnostic tests for point-of-care use. These tests capitalise on a technology platform which uses a novel electrochemical cell that can be adapted for multiple analytes and provide for enhanced measurements in whole blood.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. We cannot assure you when, if at all, the proposals outlined in this release will occur, and the terms of any such proposal are subject to change. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors and risks disclosed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC.

Disclaimer

Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 02:46:01 UTC
