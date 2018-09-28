Universal Biosensors : Expiry of Unlisted Employee Options

Universal Biosensors, Inc. ARBN 121 559 993

ASX Announcement 28 September 2018

ASX: UBI

EXPIRY OF UNLISTED OPTIONS

The Company wishes to advise of the following changes in its securities:

• Lapsing of the following options without exercise: o 54,000 Options (A$0.94, 28 June 2019) - equivalent to 54,000 CDIs o 45,000 Options (A$1.72, 9 November 2019) - equivalent to 45,000 CDIs o 66,000 Options (A$1.00, 21 September 2018) - equivalent to 66,000 CDIs o 5,000 Options (A$0.89, 17 November 2018) - equivalent to 5,000 CDIs o 15,000 Options (A$1.09, 12 November 2019) - equivalent to 15,000 CDIs o 15,000 Options (A$0.49, 11 December 2020) - equivalent to 15,000 CDIs o 30,000 Options (A$0.17, 13 August 2021) - equivalent to 30,000 CDIs o 25,000 Options (A$0.23, 29 January 2022) - equivalent to 25,000 CDIs o 24,998 Options (A$0.45, 13 December 2022) - equivalent to 24,998 CDIs o 378,000 Options (A$0.50, 20 April 2023) - equivalent to 378,000 CDIs o 4,167 Options (A$0.33, 27 December 2023) - equivalent to 4,167 CDIs o 101,100 Options (A$0.50, 27 February 2024) - equivalent to 101,100 CDIs



The capital structure of the Company following the release of the unquoted securities is as follows:

Quoted Securities

176,796,222 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (equivalent to 176,796,222 CDIs)

Unquoted Securities

Expiry

Number Instrument Exercise Price Date CDI Equivalent 205,662 Restricted Shares N/A N/A 205,662 8,000 Employee Options $0.50 16-Feb-19 8,000 178,334 Employee Options $0.00 28-Jun-19 178,334 374,667 Employee Options $0.94 28-Jun-19 374,667 680,000 Employee Options $1.72 9-Nov-19 680,000 147,500 Employee Options $0.89 17-Nov-18 147,500 50,000 Employee Options $0.00 17-Nov-18 50,000 20,000 Employee Options $0.75 12-Mar-19 20,000 12,000 Employee Options $0.73 13-Sep-19 12,000 160,000 Employee Options $1.09 12-Nov-19 160,000 50,000 Employee Options $0.00 12-Nov-19 50,000 24,000 Employee Options $0.79 11-Mar-20 24,000 30,000 Employee Options $0.71 12-Nov-19 30,000

157,500 Employee Options $0.49 11-Dec-20 157,500 80,000 Employee Options $0.00 11-Dec-20 80,000 50,000 Employee Options $0.17 13-Aug-21 50,000 190,000 Employee Options $0.23 29-Jan-22 190,000 80,000 Employee Options $0.00 29-Jan-22 80,000 230,832 Employee Options $0.45 13-Dec-22 230,832 5,347,000 Employee Options $0.50 20-Apr-23 5,347,000 165,667 Employee Options $0.33 27-Dec-23 165,667 739,950 Employee Options $0.50 27-Feb-24 739,950 1,600,000 Employee Options $0.50 23-Oct-22 1,600,000 2,700,000 Employee Options $0.60 23-Oct-22 2,700,000 3,300,000 Employee Options $0.80 23-Oct-22 3,300,000 4,500,000 Warrants $1.00 19-Dec-20 4,500,000 -Ends- Enquiries: Mr. Salesh Balak: 03 9213 9000

About Universal Biosensors

For additional information regarding Universal Biosensors, refer to: http://www.universalbiosensors.com/. Universal Biosensors is a specialist medical diagnostics company, founded in 2001, that is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of a range of in vitro diagnostic tests for point-of-care use. These tests capitalise on a technology platform which uses a novel electrochemical cell that can be adapted for multiple analytes and provide for enhanced measurements in whole blood.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. We cannot assure you when, if at all, the proposals outlined in this release will occur, and the terms of any such proposal are subject to change. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors and risks disclosed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC.