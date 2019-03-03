Universal Biosensors : FY2018 Conference Call Notification

1 Corporate Avenue Rowville VIC 3178 Australia

Telephone +61 3 9213 9000 Facsimile +61 3 9213 9099

Emailinfo@universalbiosensors.comwww.universalbiosensors.com

4 March 2019

Universal Biosensors FY2018 Results Conference Call

Melbourne, Australia, 4 March 2019: Universal Biosensors, Inc. (UBI.ASX) will be hosting an investor conference call to present the FY2018 results on Friday 8 March 2018 at 11.30am AEDT.

The call will be hosted by UBI's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Rick Legleiter and Chief Financial Officer, Mr Salesh Balak.

Investors can access the call by phone through the dial in details below:

Conference ID: 741021

Dial in details:

Australia Toll Free: 1 800 558 698 1 800 809 971 Australia Local: 02 9007 3187 New Zealand Toll Free: 0800 453 055 Hong Kong: 800 966 806 Japan: 0053 116 1281 Singapore: 800 101 2785 United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245 United States: (855) 881 1339 Ends Enquiries: Rick Legleiter Salesh Balak +61 3 9213 9000 About Universal Biosensors

For additional information in relation to Universal Biosensors, refer to http://www.universalbiosensors.com/announcements.html.

Universal Biosensors is a specialist medical diagnostics company, founded in 2001, that is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of a range of in vitro diagnostic tests for point-of-care use. These tests capitalise on a technology platform which uses a novel electrochemical cell that can be adapted for multiple analyses and provide for enhanced measurements in whole blood.

1 Corporate Avenue Rowville VIC 3178 Australia

Telephone +61 3 9213 9000 Facsimile +61 3 9213 9099

Emailinfo@universalbiosensors.comwww.universalbiosensors.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the proposed offering. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. We cannot assure you when, if at all, the proposed offering will occur, and the terms of any such offering are subject to change. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors and risks disclosed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC.