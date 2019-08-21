Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Universal Biosensors : Term Sheet Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

ARBN 121 559 993

1 Corporate Avenue

Rowville Victoria 3178

Australia

Telephone +61 3 9213 9000

Facsimile +61 3 9213 9099

Email info@universalbiosensors.com

www.universalbiosensors.com

22 August 2019

Term Sheet Extension

On 8 February 2019, Universal Biosensors, Inc. and Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd (collectively "UBI") entered into a term sheet agreement (the "Agreement") with Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. ("Siemens") pursuant to which UBI and Siemens (the "Parties") have agreed to negotiate in good faith for a period of 120 days regarding possible modifications to their commercial relationship. The material terms of the Agreement are summarised in the announcement by UBI released to ASX on 11 February 2019.

On 29 May 2019, the Parties agreed to extend the term of the Agreement by 90 days, effective as of 29 May 2019. On 21 August 2019, the Parties further agreed to extend the term of the Agreement through 30 September 2019. This extension enables both Parties to continue advancing the discussions around possible modifications to their commercial relationship, including the Collaboration Agreement and Supply Agreement. UBI believes that its negotiations with Siemens have been fruitful and are coming to an end, and UBI anticipates an announcement in that regard in September 2019.

UBI advises that it continues to comply with the Collaboration Agreement, Supply Agreement and the Agreement. It remains committed to achieving a commercial agreement with Siemens and the extension of the Agreement should assist in this regard. Notwithstanding its ongoing efforts to achieve a satisfactory commercial outcome, there remains a risk of arbitration or litigation which is not currently UBI's preferred outcome but may be necessary to protect the interests of its shareholders.

Ends

Enquiries:

Mr. Salesh Balak +61 3 9213 9000

About Universal Biosensors

For additional information regarding Universal Biosensors, refer to: http://www.universalbiosensors.com. Universal Biosensors is a specialist medical diagnostics company, founded in 2001, that is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of a range of in vitro diagnostic tests for point-of-care use. These tests capitalise on a technology platform which uses a novel electrochemical cell that can be adapted for multiple analytes and provide for enhanced measurements in whole blood.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. We cannot assure you when, if at all, the proposals outlined in this release will occur, and the terms of any such proposal are subject to change. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors and risks disclosed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC.

Disclaimer

Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 23:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:26pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED (OTHER OTC : BRFRF) and Encourages Burford Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
09:25pLake Resources NL LKEOB Options commence Trading
AW
09:24pOil prices rise after U.S. crude stocks draw
RE
09:23pOTSUKA : Adopts CO2-free Electricity Annual CO2 Emissions to Decline by Approximately 9% (193KB)
PU
09:23pNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) CEO Letter to Shareholders
AQ
09:20pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evolent Health, Flavors and Fragrances, Granite Construction, and Pluralsight and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:19pTrump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
RE
09:19pSQM : Reports Earnings For The Second Quarter Of 2019
PR
09:18pSK TELECOM : Breaks 1 Million 5G Subscriber Mark
PU
09:17pRUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (ASX : RTR) 14 High Priority Targets and New Mineralisation Style
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
3CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : program discussed at Light and Life 2019 Confere..
4LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : confirms licence renewal for Malaysian plant
5ORIGIN ENERGY LTD : ORIGIN ENERGY : Full Year Results 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group