Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Universal Biosensors : UBI & Siemens Execute Definitive Agreements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

ARBN 121 559 993

1 Corporate Avenue

Rowville Victoria 3178

Australia

Telephone +61 3 9213 9000

Facsimile +61 3 9213 9099

Email info@universalbiosensors.com

www.universalbiosensors.com

23 September 2019

UBI and Siemens Execute Definitive Agreements

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (UBI) is pleased to advise that it has executed the Definitive Agreements with Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. (Siemens) on substantially the same terms as announced to the market on 9 September 2019.

Ends

Enquiries:

Mr. Craig Coleman

Mr. Salesh Balak

0401 990 472

+61 3 9213 9000

About Universal Biosensors

For additional information regarding Universal Biosensors, refer to: http://www.universalbiosensors.com.

Universal Biosensors is a specialist medical diagnostics company, founded in 2001, that is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of a range of in vitro diagnostic tests for point-of-care use. These tests capitalise on a technology platform which uses a novel electrochemical cell that can be adapted for multiple analytes and provide for enhanced measurements in whole blood.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. We cannot assure you when, if at all, the proposals outlined in this release will occur, and the terms of any such proposal are subject to change. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors and risks disclosed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC.

Disclaimer

Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 23:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12pNETFLIX : To produce heart-warming series move to heaven, depicting life and emotions of trauma cleaner
PU
08:07pKEE : Joint announcement(1)close of mandatory unconditional cash offer by lego securities limited for and on behalf of china sun corporation, central eagle limited and golden diamond inc. to acquire all the issued shares in the capital of kee holdings company limited(other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the joint offerors and parties acting in concert with each of them);(2)results of the offer;(3)public float;and(4)suspension of trading in shares
PU
08:07pCHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS : Change of company secretary and authorised representative
PU
08:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures gain on better trade tone, oil climbs
RE
08:01pPEAK HEALTH CENTER : Announces that Pot Network Holdings Retracts Every Allegation and Statement Made About “Hops-Derived” CBD
BU
08:01pTRICOR GROUP : Appoints Karen Cheung as Group Director of Business Development for Trust & Corporate Services
BU
07:57pSENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
07:57pPODCAST : Holiday Readiness — An Omnichannel Approach
PU
07:52pBEIGENE : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
07:52pTOP EDUCATION : Discloseable transaction proposed acquisition of 85% equity interest in scots english college pty ltd
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
2Middle East tensions lift oil prices more than 1%
3TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : BILLIONS OF EUROS, MILLIONS OF JOBS: Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit
4ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : ADLER REAL ESTATE : comments on reports concerning...
5ZHUGUANG HOLDINGS GROUP COMPANY LIMI : ZHUGUANG : ISSUE OF SENIOR NOTES AND WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AN..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group