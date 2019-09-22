Universal Biosensors : UBI & Siemens Execute Definitive Agreements

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

23 September 2019

UBI and Siemens Execute Definitive Agreements

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (UBI) is pleased to advise that it has executed the Definitive Agreements with Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. (Siemens) on substantially the same terms as announced to the market on 9 September 2019.

About Universal Biosensors

For additional information regarding Universal Biosensors, refer to: http://www.universalbiosensors.com.

Universal Biosensors is a specialist medical diagnostics company, founded in 2001, that is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of a range of in vitro diagnostic tests for point-of-care use. These tests capitalise on a technology platform which uses a novel electrochemical cell that can be adapted for multiple analytes and provide for enhanced measurements in whole blood.

