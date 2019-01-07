Log in
Universal Group : Listed on Five International Cryptocurrency Exchanges

01/07/2019 | 10:38pm EST

  • 2019 blockchain job creation project to be held on March 16, 2019

Universal Group announced that Chairman and CEO Kim In-ki will visit the U.S. at the end of January to sign a contract of listing TSL-coin in the global cryptocurrency exchange market.

Universal Group's TSL Coin was approved by five global cryptocurrency exchange market in the U.S., China, and Indonesia in last October.

And TSL Coin went to No. 1 coin with its Universal International Exchange Open on Dec 15, 2018. It has been up for 15 consecutive days since its listing, marked up at KRW 60,000 as of Dec 30, 2018.

Universal Group Chairman Kim In-ki said, “At the end of January, Universal Group executives will travel to the U.S. to sign a contract about listing TSL-coin in the cryptocurrency exchange market. Also, this business trip schedule includes meeting with the investors in the U.S. TSL coin has recently encouraging contract of listing with five outstanding global cryptocurrency exchange market, the number of listing can be increased up to 10 and it will be processed at the same time.”

Meanwhile, Universal Group is simultaneously working on a blockchain job creation project with the Korea Blockchain Enterprise Promotion Association.

The 2019 blockchain job creation project progresses as follows:

  • Subtitle: Declare Korea’s Local Government & Cryptographic Industry Creed Valley
  • Host: Korea Blockchain Enterprise Promotion Association/Universal Group
  • Invitation 1: CEO of the world’s largest coin exchanges market such as Bainance, Huobi, Bitsum, and Upbeat
  • Invitation 2: Mayor of Seoul City, Governor of Gyeonggi Province, Governor of Jeju, Mayor of Gwangju
  • Reporters: 300 domestic and overseas media
  • Attendance: 3000 (World’s Largest Cryptographic Event)
  • When: Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2p.m.
  • Venue: Ilsan KINTEX
  • Purpose: To declare the Korean Crypto Valley and we seek to create jobs through the cryptocurrency use in life. We want to promote the name of the Universal Group which is leading the Korean block chain and the crypt money through global events.

For more information about Universal Group, please visit unv.global.


© Business Wire 2019
