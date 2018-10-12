Log in
Universal Laser Systems Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation

10/12/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS), a worldwide leading manufacturer of laser material processing systems, celebrates its 30th anniversary.

From establishment in 1988, its mission has been to advance the development and deployment of material processing tools that leverage the unique characteristics of laser technology for the modification and transformation of a vast number of organic and composite materials into parts and products.

Over the years, ULS has established its position in the industry by carving its own path, instead of taking traditional approaches, to create new realities and opportunities for its customers.

During the last 30 years, ULS has accomplished many milestones including development of a strong patent portfolio, creation of the largest repository of laser processing data for numerous materials, introduction of new products every year since 1988, and building of a global customer base with thousands of products deployed in almost every industry and type of organization around the globe.

“We have accomplished a lot, but there is still much to do to broaden the use of laser material processing technology in conventional and demanding applications. The future of ULS looks bright and these are exciting times for the company!” states founder and Chief Executive Officer Yefim Sukhman.

With its rich technology roadmap and sophisticated business model, ULS is well positioned to expand the boundaries of laser technology for material processing into the future.

About Universal Laser Systems, Inc.

Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS) is a global manufacturer of laser material processing solutions, committed to innovation and advancing the application of modern CO2 and fiber laser technology. From the development of laser sources, productivity enhancement technologies, advanced software and beam delivery systems, to an extensive investment in the research of laser materials processing science and applications, ULS provides its customers the most innovative, cost-effective, flexible and scalable laser material processing solutions for today and future needs. For more information, visit www.ulsinc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
