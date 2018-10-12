Universal Laser Systems Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation

Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS), a worldwide leading manufacturer of
laser material processing systems, celebrates its 30th
anniversary.
From establishment in 1988, its mission has been to advance the
development and deployment of material processing tools that leverage
the unique characteristics of laser technology for the modification and
transformation of a vast number of organic and composite materials into
parts and products.
Over the years, ULS has established its position in the industry by
carving its own path, instead of taking traditional approaches, to
create new realities and opportunities for its customers.
During the last 30 years, ULS has accomplished many milestones including
development of a strong patent portfolio, creation of the largest
repository of laser processing data for numerous materials, introduction
of new products every year since 1988, and building of a global customer
base with thousands of products deployed in almost every industry and
type of organization around the globe.
“We have accomplished a lot, but there is still much to do to broaden
the use of laser material processing technology in conventional and
demanding applications. The future of ULS looks bright and these are
exciting times for the company!” states founder and Chief Executive
Officer Yefim Sukhman.
With its rich technology roadmap and sophisticated business model, ULS
is well positioned to expand the boundaries of laser technology for
material processing into the future.
About Universal Laser Systems, Inc.
Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS) is a global manufacturer of laser
material processing solutions, committed to innovation and advancing the
application of modern CO2 and fiber laser technology. From the
development of laser sources, productivity enhancement technologies,
advanced software and beam delivery systems, to an extensive investment
in the research of laser materials processing science and applications,
ULS provides its customers the most innovative, cost-effective, flexible
and scalable laser material processing solutions for today and future
needs. For more information, visit www.ulsinc.com.
