Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory S : Reform for Innovation Integrate for Development——Universal Medical Holds Central SOE Hospital Reform and Development Forum in Yantai, Shandong

Reform for Innovation Integrate for Development--Universal Medical Holds Central SOE Hospital Reform and Development Forum in Yantai, Shandong Times：2019-04-15

On 13 April 2019, under the guidance of National Health Commission and Yantai municipal government, held by Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited ('Universal Medical', HK.2666) and supported by Yantai Port Hospital, Central SOE Hospital Reform and Development Forum with the topic of 'Reform for Innovation, Integrate for Development' was inaugurated in Yantai, Shandong Province. Several distinguished guests attended the forum and made enlightening speeches, including Mr. Xie Biao, deputy general manager of China General Technology Group, Mr. Li Chaohui, deputy mayor of Yantai City, Ms. Liu Yuqin, former deputy president of Shandong health department, and leaders from Universal Medical and Yantai Port Group. Mayor Li, together with other keynote speakers, addressed that during the very crucial period of SOE hospital reform, the forum with the aim of promoting better integration and development of post-reformed hospitals, did play great significance to implement the reform in a stable and efficient manner.

Shoulder SOE responsibility to establish a leading medical and health conglomerate

During the forum, Mr. Xie Biao, deputy general manager of China General Technology Group, said that the party and state government pay high attention to health and medical undertakings. General Secretary Xi has pointed out emphatically several times that the people's health should be prioritized strategically and central SOEs, as the key power to guarantee and improve the people's well-being, are obliged to shouldering this historical mission and responsibility. Xie said that a promising reform cannot go ahead without pioneers, just like a successful undertaking cannot achieve without heroes. Genertec would like to be the pioneer of the reform and the hero to promote national medical undertakings.

Ms. Peng Jiahong, general manager of Universal Medical, the sponsor of the forum, said that as the core entity to operate medical and health business under Genertec, after years of development, Universal Medical has enlarged its business territory to 30 provinces and 1500 hospital customers. During the SOE hospital reform, Universal Medical has made great achievements and reached cooperation with several SOE groups including Ansteel Group, XD Group and Pangang Group. In future, Universal Medical will focus on hospitals to establish a leading medical and health conglomerate, making a complete medical service system in coordination with public hospitals.

Focusing on post-integration development of central SOE hospital, Mr. Feng Qingming, deputy general manager of Universal Medical, made 3 key points: the first, promote clustering and coordinated development of disciplines by establishing regional discipline alliances, to share quality resources and make authoritative specialties, and encourage personalized development of every hospital; the second, improve modernized hospital refinement and standardization management in terms of quality and safety, operation management and digitalization; the third, complete the health business chain, innovating new models on medical+elderly care, rehabilitation, health management and medical insurance to exploit the scale advantage of a hospital group into full play.

Focus on practice to promote overall development of hospitals

With the support of policies related to SOE hospital reform, Universal Medical became the first participant in Yantai SOE hospital reform. Mr. Meng Fanxue, president of Yantai Port Hospital, said to reporters that the forum is the very first academic summit co-sponsored by Universal Medical and Yantai Port Hospital, whose keynote and presentations are sufficiently close to the practical requirement and development headaches of the hospital. The exchanges among reputed experts did benefit hospital's development. Mr. Meng seems to have every confidence in his hospital.

The academic speeches of this forum focused on topics such as specialized discipline establishment and the group management of service system and hospital operation, presented by several reputed experts including Professor Ma Liping from Institute for Hospital Management of National Health Commission, Mr. Jin Yongcheng from Enterprise Hospital Branch of China Hospital Association, Director Xu Jun from Chinese PLA General Hospital, Vice-president Chen Xueming from Beijing Luhe Hospital, Capital Medical University, President Dong Chao from Qingdao Endocrine and Diabetes Hospital and Director Liang Zhigang from Yantai Yuhuangding Hospital. In the same day, Professor Tian Hua from Peking University Third Hospital, reached Yantai Port Hospital to join consultations for 3 complicated knee osteoarthritis patients and guided their surgeries. It is reported that Professor Tian Hua will be appointed the senior expert of Yantai Port Hospital to support its orthopedic department by way of remote consultations, technology guidance and live surgery teaching.

The management team of Universal Medical said that starting with this forum, the company will continue providing technical and resources support for Yantai Port Hospital, making it an example in Shandong central SOE hospital reform and an outstanding Grade III comprehensive medical institution with specialty advantages.

Deputy mayor Li Chaohui expected the success of Yantai Port Hospital. He also pointed out that the sound development of Yantai Port Hospital would provide better medical services for citizens in Yantai and surrounding area to satisfy diversified requirements of the people, which is of great significance to the promotion of Yantai SOE hospital reform and the people's health.

It is observed that focusing on practical requirements of hospitals to solve troubles, issues and difficulties would the effective booster for better and quicker development of SOE hospitals, which need more enterprises with strengths and feelings to provide solutions for the reform, shouldering the task of building a 'Healthy China' and making contributions to the people's wellbeing.