Universal Peace Federation: Online Rally Calling for Peace, Reconciliation and Mutual Prosperity

Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, co-founder of the Universal Peace Federation & host of the Rally (Photo: Business Wire)

More than 1 Million are expected to join! World Leaders to point the way forward beyond global challenges including Covid-19, race relations, environmental problems and global economic turndown. Speakers include former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and H.E. Macky Sall, President of Senegal. UPF Co-Founder Dr. Hak Ja Han will offer a special keynote message of hope to humanity.

World Leaders to Address “Rally of Hope”

Despite material advances and the amassing of unprecedented wealth, serious global problems remain unsolved. This is all the more striking when it is seen alongside worldwide efforts to maintain peace, resolve conflicts and end poverty by major international peace-keeping bodies, public and private.

Territorial disputes, religious and racial discord, the collapse of family values, and an aggregate of environmental issues are flaring up on all continents. Added to this is the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused catastrophic economic debt. It seems like a perfect storm.

Just such dilemmas drew the late Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon and his wife Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon to speak out for the realization of an ideal world. Their vision: one human family bound together by the love of God. For decades, they have advocated the philosophy of interdependence, mutual prosperity, and universal values which challenges us with the novel concept of seeing our own purpose in life fulfilled in the well-being of others.

To emphasize these values and help address related problems, the Universal Peace Federation (an NGO in general consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations), will be hosting the latest in a series of on-line virtual summits. The Rally of Hope will be held August 9, 2020 beginning at 9:40 AM (Korean time). The official theme is, “One Million Rally of Hope for the Realization of a Heavenly Unified World of Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity, and Universal Values.”

“The goal of these assemblies is to set a cornerstone for the realization of a world of proactive international and interreligious collaboration for the good of all people,” said Dr. Thomas G. Walsh, Chairman of the Universal Peace Federation.

Ban Ki-moon, former UN Secretary-General, will give the welcome address. Congratulatory messages presented by international dignitaries will follow. Interspersed with first-class entertainment, keynote addresses will be given by H.E. Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia; H.E. Macky Sall, President of Senegal; the Hon. Brigi Rafini, Prime Minister of Niger and other world leaders.

Finally, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, co-founder of the Universal Peace Federation and host of the Rally, will give her keynote address.

