Universal Robots : Marks Industry Milestone by Awarding its 25,000th Collaborative Robot in a Gold Edition at IMTS

Cobots are now the fastest growing segment of industrial automation,
expected to jump ten-fold to 34% of all industrial robot sales by 2025, according
to the International Federation of Robotics. Universal
Robots (UR) pioneered the market by selling the first commercially
viable cobot in December of 2008 and has kept its early frontrunner
position with a 60%
global share of the cobot market, selling more cobots than all
competitors combined.
Universal Robots announced the celebration of this milestone today in
Chicago at a press conference at IMTS,
the nation’s largest manufacturing trade show. Recipient of the Golden
Edition Cobot, UR’s 25,000th unit sold, will be delivered
with joints in a rich golden finish to Kay
Manufacturing, a small precision machining company headquartered in
Calumet City outside Chicago. President of Universal Robots, Jürgen von
Hollen, emphasized how the company couldn’t have reached this historic
landmark without customers like Kay Manufacturing.
“With this event, we celebrate not just the success of Universal Robots
in empowering customers, but also the successes of our customers in
innovating and changing their workplace with collaborative robots,” said
von Hollen. “The Gold Edition Cobot reflects our continued commitment
towards making the unlimited potential of robotics accessible for all.”
Unlike conventional industrial robotic solutions that usually stay
bolted down in cages dedicated to one task only, the UR cobots are
designed to work hand-in-hand with operators on a wide range of tasks,
opening up more opportunities for human-robot collaboration. Kay
Manufacturing is using
Universal Robots for end-of-line tasks, packaging and palletizing
parts off a conveyor. The company started to look into automation after
it received an order that doubled its production output to over a
million pieces per year. The engineering team first considered building
a traditional automation cell, but after an internal review they
concluded that build time, installation, robot programming, safety
hardware requirements, and programming of all safety functional devices
would be too costly and take far too long.
“A traditional cell would not justify our internal rate of return and
would consume most of our facilities’ technical resources,” said Brian
Pelke, president of Kay Manufacturing. “It was a non-starter.”
Instead, the company looked into cobots from Universal Robots that don’t
require the same safety set-up due to a built-in safety system in the
robot arms that make them automatically stop once they encounter
obstacles in their route. “We quickly realized that UR cobots were the
most cost-effective option, requiring the least amount of technical
resources,” said Pelke, who estimates that each UR robot helps save
$150,000 in annual labor costs. “UR has an impressive user interface and
was easy to learn and to cross train all of our personnel.”
“The cobots didn’t replace any employees, we were able to meet increased
production demand with our existing work force, and we saved twenty
minutes of operator time per hour, all while improving our ergonomic
work environment and freeing up our staff to handle more value-added
tasks,” added Pelke. “We look forward to putting our new golden cobot to
work and expect our fleet of UR cobots to grow even further as our
production expands.”
About Universal Robots
Universal Robots was co-founded in 2005 by the company’s CTO, Esben
Østergaard – the 2018 Engelberger Award Winner – who wanted to make
robot technology accessible to all by developing small, user-friendly,
reasonably priced, flexible industrial robots that are safe to
work with. Since the first collaborative robot (cobot) was launched in
2008, the company has experienced considerable growth with the
user-friendly cobot now sold worldwide. The company, which is a part of
Teradyne Inc., is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and has subsidiaries
and regional offices in the United States, Germany, France, Spain,
Italy, Czech Republic, Turkey, China, India, Singapore, Japan, South
Korea, Taiwan and Mexico. In 2017, Universal Robots had a revenue of USD
170 million. For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com
or read our blog at blog.universal-robots.com.
About Kay Manufacturing:
Kay Manufacturing is an automated, lean production manufacturer of
precision components. The company creates tight-tolerance parts for
industries including automotive, aerospace, power sports, agriculture,
energy and the military. Kay Manufacturing is a minority-owned company
with facilities operating 24 hours a day in Calumet City outside of
Chicago, Illinois, and in St. Joseph, Michigan.
www.kaymfg.com
