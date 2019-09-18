Universal Robots : Maximizes Productivity and Availability with Launch of Service360

New support offering safeguards performance, increases uptime and reduces costs

Universal Robots (UR), the most trusted and widely-deployed collaborative robot (cobot) manufacturer in the world, has launched Service360, a new support offering that enhances performance, increases uptime and mitigates risk through seamless collaboration.

“Our customers are at the center of everything. Now, we’re empowering them to proactively monitor, optimize and safeguard cobot performance with enhanced support and preventative maintenance,” said Chris Wilson, Vice President of Service, Universal Robots. “Service360 protects production lines, maximizes uptime, reduces risk and enables success by ensuring manufactures are prepared for the unexpected.”

Service360 launches in North America at Universal Robots’ Pack Expo booth 7279 in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 23-25, where attendees will get an opportunity to learn more about the new program.

Complementing the standard product warranty, and available in two different packages, Service360 equips customers to:

Mitigate risk and take control of unexpected expenses by eliminating unplanned service costs and reducing downtime and delays.

Maximize cobot ROI through remote and onsite performance and programming checks, environment assessments and access to UR’s certified engineers, automation experts and 24/7 customer support portal.

Keep production running with preventative services and rapid-response visits.

Recover rapidly in the event of the unexpected with access to hassle-free service, parts and replacements through UR’s Global Distributor Network.

Service360 also enables UR’s partners to create stronger customer relationships and improve retention through more structured communication, tailored services contracts, improved support options and ongoing performance optimization.

“Our partners will add even more value by equipping customers with everything they need to increase productivity, availability and ROI for their customers,” said Chris Wilson. “We expect this new offering to strengthen relationships and create shared value across UR partners and customers.”

Service360 is available now through Universal Robots and its partner network.

Download additional info and images here.

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots was founded in 2005 to make robot technology accessible to all by developing small, user-friendly, reasonably priced, flexible industrial robots that are safe to work with. Since the first collaborative robot (cobot) was launched in 2008, the company has experienced considerable growth with the user-friendly cobot now sold worldwide. The company, which is a part of Teradyne Inc., is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and has subsidiaries and regional offices in the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Turkey, China, India, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Mexico. In 2018, Universal Robots had a revenue of USD 234 million. For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com or read our blog at blog.universal-robots.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005764/en/