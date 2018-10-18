Universal Robots : Rings the NYSE Closing Bell, Celebrating Anniversary of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index

The ringing
of the closing bell on October 17 at the New York Stock Exchange
(NYSE) was highly unusual as the prestigious task was performed not by a
human, but by a robot arm. The bell ringer, Universal
Robots’ UR5e with a two-fingered gripper from Robotiq,
is a collaborative robot – or cobot – able to work alongside people with
no safety guarding, giving watchers worldwide the opportunity to see
just how easily cobots interact with humans.
Cobots are now the fastest growing segment of industrial automation,
expected to jump ten-fold to 34% of all industrial robot sales by 2025, according
to the International Federation of Robotics. Universal
Robots (UR) pioneered the market by selling the first commercially
viable cobot in 2008 and has kept its early frontrunner position with a 60%
global share of the cobot market, selling more cobots than all
competitors combined. This fall, the company announced
the sale of its 25,000th cobot.
This NYSE bell ringing celebrates the five-year anniversary of ROBO
Global, the first-ever robotics, automation and AI index. Launched
in October 2013, ROBO invests in more than 80 of the most innovative
companies across the globe, spanning 12 subsectors from manufacturing to
healthcare to sensing.
“We have long admired UR as a pioneer and global leader in the
collaborative robotics market,” said Travis Briggs, CEO of ROBO Global
U.S. “Since acquiring UR in 2015, Teradyne has been a key growth driver
in the ROBO Global Index. We are thrilled that Teradyne generously
agreed to join the ROBO Global team for this one-of-a-kind NYSE bell
ringing."
Representing UR and Teradyne was Stuart Shepherd, Regional Sales
Director of UR’s Americas Division. “With this event, we celebrate not
just the success of robotics in empowering customers and investors, but
also the successes of our customers in innovating and changing their
workplace with cobots,” he said. “The bell ringing reflects our
continued commitment towards making cobots an easy-to-integrate piece of
a company’s operations platform.”
About Universal Robots
Universal Robots was co-founded in
2005 by the company’s CTO, Esben Østergaard – the 2018 Engelberger Award
Winner – who wanted to make robot technology accessible to all by
developing small, user-friendly, reasonably priced, and flexible
industrial robots that are safe to work with. Since the first
collaborative robot (cobot) launched in 2008, the company has
experienced considerable growth with the user-friendly cobot now sold
worldwide. The company, which is part of Teradyne Inc., is headquartered
in Odense, Denmark, with subsidiaries and regional offices in the United
States, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Turkey,
China, India, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Mexico. In 2017,
Universal Robots had revenue of USD $170 million. For more information,
please visit www.universal-robots.com
or read our blog at blog.universal-robots.com.
