Universal Robots : and VersaBuilt to Launch New Direct Interface for Cobots and CNC Machines at ATX West

Manufacturers struggling to get CNC machines to communicate directly
with their collaborative robot now have a solution: VersaBuilt’s CNC
Communication URCap is a simple yet powerful interface for machine
tending applications with Universal Robots. Launching at Universal
Robots’ booth 4605 at the ATX West show February 5-7 in Anaheim, CA,
the URCap allows a UR cobot to easily
execute any machining program stored on the CNC directly through the
cobot’s own teach pendant. Initially launching for Haas CNC machines,
VersaBuilt will develop UR interfaces for other popular CNC makes later
this year.
The Haas CNC Communication URCap will soon be available through the UR+
platform, a showroom
of products all certified to integrate seamlessly with UR cobots.
The URCap maintains all Haas safety interlock features and works with
Haas, VersaBuilt, and other third-party automatic door openers.
“VersaBuilt is excited to partner with Universal Robots to provide
machine shops with automation solutions designed for high mix CNC
manufacturers,” says Albert Youngwerth, CEO of VersaBuilt Robotics, a
company helping machine shops automate thousands of part numbers of all
shapes and sizes in turning and milling applications.
Another testament to this mission is VersaBuilt’s patented MultiGrip™
workholding system, soon available through the UR+ platform. MultiGrip™
includes an automatic vise, machinable jaws and an end-of-arm tool for
the UR robot. MultiGrip™ was developed to address the frustration
experienced when working with traditional robot grippers and CNC vises.
“We ended up asking ourselves: why can’t the robot and CNC use the
same jaws?” explains Youngwerth. His team developed the unique
workholding system that allows the robot and the CNC to share a set of
MultiGrip™ machinable jaws for infeed, outfeed and CNC machining,
resulting in reduced engineering costs, easier robot programming, faster
setup time, and enhanced processing capabilities.
Regional Sales Director for Universal Robots’ Americas Division, Stuart
Shepherd, emphasizes the importance of better integration tools for
cobots and CNCs. “CNC machine tending is one of the most popular tasks
to automate with collaborative robots,” he says. “But there’s still
hurdles to overcome in achieving seamless integration. VersaBuilt’s two
new products are important tools in addressing this. We’re excited to
welcome them to the UR ecosystem and share their solutions with the ATX
audience.”
Visumatic’s showcases cobot-controlled screw driving
Joining
VersaBuilt in the UR+ pipeline is Visumatic’s VCM-3X.2 Collaborative
Screw Driving Package delivering repeatable joining operations
handled directly through the UR cobot’s teach pendant. The system
communicates to a screw driver control that handles a wide range of
different screw driving feeds and routines. The VCM is bundled
with pre-programmed fault recovery logic and Visumatic’s field-proven
power bit advance, bit position sensors and fastener delivery
confirmation.
XPAK ROBOX – first solution for random case erecting
Visitors
at UR’s ATX booth can also experience the first solution for random
robotic case erecting, the XPAK
ROBOX™. The box erector, powered by a UR10e
cobot arm allows packagers to randomly erect any box in their suite
on-demand without changeover. The collaborative design not only enables
the operator to safely and intuitively interface with the machine, ROBOX
also realizes approximately 60% reduction in terms of the footprint
required for a similar machine using more conventional robotic
technology requiring fencing.
The UR10e is the largest cobot in Universal Robots new flagship line of
cobots, the
e-Series, showcased for the first time at the ATX West show. The
e-Series sets a new standard for cobots, adding built-in force/torque
sensing, unrivaled safety features, and improved precision for faster
integration in a wider range of future-proofed applications.
“The e-Series strengthens the core principles defining collaborative
robots: fast set-up, easy programming, flexible deployment, safe
operation, and a quick ROI,” says Stuart Shepherd. “End-users with
complex applications and diverse or uncertain future needs will benefit
from the e-Series platform and our unique UR+ ecosystem, knowing that
their investment will be able to grow with them as their needs change,”
he explains, referencing the rapidly expanding UR+ portfolio that now
includes more than 120 certified UR+ products and close to 400 approved
companies in its developer program.
About Universal Robots
Universal Robots was co-founded in
2005 by the company’s CTO, Esben Østergaard – the 2018 Engelberger Award
Winner – who wanted to make robot technology accessible to all by
developing small, user-friendly, reasonably priced, flexible industrial
robots that are safe to work with. Since the first collaborative robot
(cobot) was launched in 2008, the company has experienced considerable
growth with the user-friendly cobot now sold worldwide. The company,
which is a part of Teradyne Inc., is headquartered in Odense, Denmark,
and has subsidiaries and regional offices in the United States, Germany,
France, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Turkey, China, India, Singapore,
Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Mexico. In 2017, Universal Robots had a
revenue of USD 170 million. For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com
or read our blog at blog.universal-robots.com.
Photos:
Images of applications exhibited in UR’s ATX booth
available here: urrobots.com/ATX
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005575/en/