Universal Technologies : ANNOUNCMENT-SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING THE AGM CIRCULAR AND THE RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

06/27/2019 | 09:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

環 球 實 業 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1026)

ANNOUNCEMENT

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING THE AGM CIRCULAR

AND THE RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Reference is made to the circular of Universal Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30 April 2019 (the "AGM Circular") in relation to the general mandates and the re-election of Directors, and the AGM Notice convening the AGM to be held on 28 June 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the AGM Circular.

Code Provision A.5.5 of the Corporate Governance Code under Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules provides, amongst other things, that where the Board proposes a resolution to elect an individual as an independent non-executive Director at a general meeting and the proposed director will be holding his seventh (or more) listed company directorship, the Company should set out in the circular the reasons why the Board believes the individual would still be able to devote sufficient time to the Board. In this regard, the Company wishes to provide the following supplemental information regarding the AGM Circular and the re-election of Directors.

As disclosed in the biographical details of Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles J.P. ("Dr. Cheung") set out on pages 12 to 13 of the AGM Circular, Dr. Cheung is holding directorship in six other listed companies in Hong Kong in addition to his directorship in the Company.

The nomination policy of the Company is summarized on pages 29 to 31 of the 2018 Annual Report. In essence, the Board will take into account the re-electing Director's attendance of Board meetings and serving on committees in assessing his/her ability to devote sufficient time and attention to participate in the affairs of the Company. In addition, the Company will take into account the background, expertise and experience of the re-electing Directors in assessing the possible contribution by the re-electing Director to the Company.

Dr. Cheung serves as a member in of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee and acts as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. During the past two years after Dr. Cheung was last re-elected on 23 June 2017, he attended all board meetings, committee meetings and general meetings of the Company. On that basis, the Board is of the view that that Dr. Cheung can devote sufficient time to the Board despite his directorship in seven or more listed companies.

In addition, the Board is of the view that Dr. Cheung's management experience and positions in numerous listed companies, financial institutions and public bodies has contributed, and will continue to contribute, to the management and internal governance of the Company. On that basis, the Board supports the re-election of Dr. Cheung and recommends Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolution at the upcoming AGM.

By Order of the Board

UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Chen Jinyang

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises three executive Directors namely Mr. Chen Jinyang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Zhu Fenglian and Ms. Zhang Haimei; two non-executive Directors namely Mr. Xuan Zhensheng and Mr. Chau Cheuk Wah; and three independent non-executive Directors namely Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, J.P., Mr. David Tsoi and Mr. Chao Pao Shu George.

Disclaimer

Universal Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 13:39:07 UTC
