Universal Technologies : ANNOUNCMENT-SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING THE AGM CIRCULAR AND THE RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

環 球 實 業 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1026)

ANNOUNCEMENT

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING THE AGM CIRCULAR

AND THE RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Reference is made to the circular of Universal Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30 April 2019 (the "AGM Circular") in relation to the general mandates and the re-election of Directors, and the AGM Notice convening the AGM to be held on 28 June 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the AGM Circular.

Code Provision A.5.5 of the Corporate Governance Code under Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules provides, amongst other things, that where the Board proposes a resolution to elect an individual as an independent non-executive Director at a general meeting and the proposed director will be holding his seventh (or more) listed company directorship, the Company should set out in the circular the reasons why the Board believes the individual would still be able to devote sufficient time to the Board. In this regard, the Company wishes to provide the following supplemental information regarding the AGM Circular and the re-election of Directors.

As disclosed in the biographical details of Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles J.P. ("Dr. Cheung") set out on pages 12 to 13 of the AGM Circular, Dr. Cheung is holding directorship in six other listed companies in Hong Kong in addition to his directorship in the Company.

The nomination policy of the Company is summarized on pages 29 to 31 of the 2018 Annual Report. In essence, the Board will take into account the re-electing Director's attendance of Board meetings and serving on committees in assessing his/her ability to devote sufficient time and attention to participate in the affairs of the Company. In addition, the Company will take into account the background, expertise and experience of the re-electing Directors in assessing the possible contribution by the re-electing Director to the Company.