Universal Technologies : FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF THE ACQUISITION AGREEMENT

07/31/2019 | 04:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

環 球 實 業 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1026)

FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF THE ACQUISITION AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement dated 15 February 2019 (the "Announcement") and the circular dated 22 March 2019 (the "Circular") of Universal Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") regarding the Acquisition. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 17 April 2019, the long stop date (the "Acquisition Long Stop Date") for the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions of the Acquisition Agreement (the "Conditions") was extended from 31 May 2019 to 31 July 2019 (or such later date as the parties may agree in writing). As more time is needed for the parties to fulfill the Conditions (including the completion of the Target Group Restructuring and the finalization of the PRC legal opinion) on 31 July 2019, the parties to the Acquisition Agreement agreed in writing to further extend the Acquisition Long Stop Date from 31 July 2019 to 31 October 2019 (or such later date as the parties may agree in writing). Save for the aforesaid, all other terms of the Acquisition Agreement remain intact and in full force and effect.

By order of the Board

Universal Technologies Holdings Limited

Chen Jinyang

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises three executive Directors namely Mr. Chen Jinyang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Zhu Fenglian and Ms. Zhang Haimei; two non-executive Directors namely Mr. Xuan Zhensheng and Mr. Chau Cheuk Wah; and three independent non-executive Directors namely Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, J.P., Mr. David Tsoi and Mr. Chao Pao Shu George.

Disclaimer

Universal Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:24:04 UTC
