Universe International Financial : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGHELD ON 3rd DECEMBER 2019

Ordinary Resolutions Number of votes (%) For Against 3 To re-appoint the Auditor and to authorize the Board 677,319,241 0 to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. (100%) (0%) 4 (a) To grant an unconditional general mandate to the 677,319,241 0 Directors to allot and issue Shares (Note); (100%) (0%) (b) To grant an unconditional general mandate to the 677,319,241 0 Directors to repurchase Shares (Note); and (100%) (0%) (c) To extend the general mandate granted to the 677,319,241 0 Directors to issue Shares by the nominal amount (100%) (0%) of the Shares repurchased (Note).

Note: The full text of this resolution is set out in the notice of the AGM dated 30th October 2019.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the proposed resolutions, all the resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 906,632,276 Shares, being the total number of Shares entitling Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions proposed at the AGM according to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against the resolutions proposed or to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

Tricor Abacus Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, was appointed as scrutineers for the vote-taking at the AGM.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lam Shiu Ming, Daneil and Mr. Lam Kit Sun, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Choi Wing Koon, Mr. Lam Chi Keung and Mr. Tang Yiu Wing.