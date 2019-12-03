Log in
Universe International Financial : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGHELD ON 3rd DECEMBER 2019

12/03/2019 | 04:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNIVERSE ENTERTAINMENT AND CULTURE

GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 寰 宇 娛 樂 文 化 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1046)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 3rd DECEMBER 2019

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular"), the notice of annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Universe Entertainment and Culture Group Company Limited (the "Company") both dated 30th October 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms defined in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 3rd December

2019 are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

1

To receive and consider the audited consolidated

677,319,241

0

financial statements of the Company, the reports of

(100%)

(0%)

the Directors and the report of the independent auditor

of the Company (the "Auditor") for the year ended

30th June 2019.

2

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Choi Wing Koon as independent

677,319,241

0

non-executive Director;

(100%)

(0%)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Tang Yiu Wing as independent

677,319,241

0

non-executive Director;

(100%)

(0%)

(c)

To authorize the Board to fix the remuneration

677,319,241

0

of the Directors.

(100%)

(0%)

- 1 -

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

3

To re-appoint the Auditor and to authorize the Board

677,319,241

0

to fix the remuneration of the Auditor.

(100%)

(0%)

4

(a)

To grant an unconditional general mandate to the

677,319,241

0

Directors to allot and issue Shares (Note);

(100%)

(0%)

(b)

To grant an unconditional general mandate to the

677,319,241

0

Directors to repurchase Shares (Note); and

(100%)

(0%)

(c)

To extend the general mandate granted to the

677,319,241

0

Directors to issue Shares by the nominal amount

(100%)

(0%)

of the Shares repurchased (Note).

Note: The full text of this resolution is set out in the notice of the AGM dated 30th October 2019.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the proposed resolutions, all the resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 906,632,276 Shares, being the total number of Shares entitling Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions proposed at the AGM according to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against the resolutions proposed or to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

Tricor Abacus Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, was appointed as scrutineers for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Universe Entertainment and

Culture Group Company Limited

Lam Shiu Ming, Daneil

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3rd December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lam Shiu Ming, Daneil and Mr. Lam Kit Sun, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Choi Wing Koon, Mr. Lam Chi Keung and Mr. Tang Yiu Wing.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Universe International Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 09:37:06 UTC
