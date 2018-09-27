Universiteit Utrecht : No one is entitled to more greenhouse gas emissions

What can we conclude from this? We are taking far too many fish out of our imaginary village pond. Even if we were to emit a little more now and less than 1.3 tonnes in the second half of this century and gradually bring it down to zero by 2100, we are clearly emitting far too much.

We must limit our emissions dramatically. But that is extremely difficult, given our current lifestyle. Only those who eat primarily vegan, only use green energy and hardly ever travel by air might not reach this limit. We can compensate for our emissions with offsetting projects in Africa and South America, for instance, but this can hardly be considered a long-term solution.

Many people are barely aware of the fact that their current lifestyle is not ecologically sustainable and, therefore, have no idea whatsoever of the problem we are all part of. Others do have the information but do not like the look and sound of a drastic change in lifestyle.

Critics claim that their individual contribution is merely a drop in the proverbial ocean and that only structural and institutional solutions are truly effective. There is a grain of truth in this, as institutional solutions are indeed far more efficient and solid. But, unfortunately, governments and businesses act far too slowly. Although the people in power have known about the harmful consequences of greenhouse gases for decades, too many of them still never look beyond economic or short-term interests. Is it fair for us, as responsible people, to make it our great-grandchildren's problem?