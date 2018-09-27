Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Universiteit Utrecht : No one is entitled to more greenhouse gas emissions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 12:37pm CEST

What can we conclude from this? We are taking far too many fish out of our imaginary village pond. Even if we were to emit a little more now and less than 1.3 tonnes in the second half of this century and gradually bring it down to zero by 2100, we are clearly emitting far too much.

We must limit our emissions dramatically. But that is extremely difficult, given our current lifestyle. Only those who eat primarily vegan, only use green energy and hardly ever travel by air might not reach this limit. We can compensate for our emissions with offsetting projects in Africa and South America, for instance, but this can hardly be considered a long-term solution.

Many people are barely aware of the fact that their current lifestyle is not ecologically sustainable and, therefore, have no idea whatsoever of the problem we are all part of. Others do have the information but do not like the look and sound of a drastic change in lifestyle.

Critics claim that their individual contribution is merely a drop in the proverbial ocean and that only structural and institutional solutions are truly effective. There is a grain of truth in this, as institutional solutions are indeed far more efficient and solid. But, unfortunately, governments and businesses act far too slowly. Although the people in power have known about the harmful consequences of greenhouse gases for decades, too many of them still never look beyond economic or short-term interests. Is it fair for us, as responsible people, to make it our great-grandchildren's problem?

Disclaimer

Universiteit Utrecht published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 10:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:23aEU decides against immediate tariffs on Argentine biodiesel - document
RE
07:23aTSX set to open higher as oil prices rise
RE
07:22aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and EU put Tunisian olive oil on the world map
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:02aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Kolkata Gets India's First Comprehensive City-Level Flood Forecasting and Warning System
PU
07:02aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Supporting Fourth Primary Education Development Program in Bangladesh
PU
07:02aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Expands Wastewater Project to 5 Additional Mongolia Aimags
PU
07:02aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Supports India's First TVET Skills Park to Boost Employability in Madhya Pradesh
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M 3Q Profit Fell 19% on Higher Online, Logistics Costs as Turnaround C..
2ORIOLA OYJ : ORIOLA OYJ : Composition of Oriola Corporation’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board
3MEDIOBANCA : Bollore Set to Exit Mediobanca Shareholder Agreement
4Saudi Arabia in short-term oil fix, fears extra U.S. supply next year
5TARGET CORPORATION : Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.