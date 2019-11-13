Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Universities Australia : University-Government partnership on foreign interference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 07:50pm EST
Media Release 14 November 2019
University-Government partnership on foreign interference

An equal partnership between the university sector and Government security agencies has delivered a new set of guidelines to enhance existing safeguards against foreign interference.

Universities Australia Chair Professor Deborah Terry AO said the nation's university leaders had demonstrated a strong commitment to this work.

'This has genuinely been an equal partnership between universities and Government,' she said.

'Our shared aim has been to build on existing protections against foreign interference, without damaging the openness and global engagement essential to Australia's strengths and values.'

'The global collaboration of our universities is a powerful national asset - putting us at the forefront of research breakthroughs and knowledge advances that deliver benefits to Australia.'

'It is in Australia's interests to safeguard that openness as we navigate in an ever more complex world.'

Professor Terry said the intention was not to create an onerous new set of rules or reporting requirements, but rather to continue to build on prudent risk management practice.

The key aim was to deepen the level of advice and cooperation between universities and agencies in a shared responsibility to understand and manage risk.

'The intent is not to add to the regulatory or compliance burden for universities - but to enhance resources and intelligence to further safeguard our people, research and technology.'

'University autonomy remains a foundational principle of Australia's university system, and this partnership approach respects this central tenet of universities whilst managing risk.'

As a member of the ongoing taskforce, Universities Australia will continue to support the university sector to share practical resources, knowledge and advice.

Disclaimer

Universities Australia published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 00:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50pREUTERS POLL : Trade truce unlikely in 2020 but U.S. recession fears recede - economists
RE
08:45pROYALCO RESOURCES : Board responds to Fitroy River Takeover Offer
PU
08:28pU.S.-China Trade Talks Hit Snag Over Farm Purchases -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:19pOil rises on decline in U.S. crude stocks, Fed comments on economy
RE
08:15pXI : China ready to achieve common prosperity with Brazil
PU
08:15pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Trend unemployment rate steady at 5.3% (Media Release)
PU
08:14pJapan's economy nearly stalls in third-quarter, growth at one-year low as trade war bites
RE
08:10pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Board elects new Chairman and Vice-Chairman
PU
08:00pROYALCO RESOURCES : Fitroy River announces Takeover Offer for Royalco
PU
07:55pU.S.-China trade deal doubts lift yen, hamper yuan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway CEO says does not want to overpay in $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
2Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO
3BMW AG : Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report
4DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. : DELTA 9 CANNABIS : Reports Financials for Q3 2019 and Announces Grant of Stock Options
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai to make Santa Cruz pickups at Alabama plant in $410 million expa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group