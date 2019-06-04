Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Universities Australia : keen to partner with firms to turn around slide in R&D investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 12:25am EDT

04 Jun 2019


The Productivity Commission has warned today of a 'troubling' slowdown of Australia's investment in research and development and a stalling in the share of businesses that are innovating.

The 2019 Productivity Bulletin also warned of weakening productivity growth across the economy - with notable exceptions in professional services, administrative services and the finance and insurance sectors.

Universities Australia Chief Executive Catriona Jackson said the nation's universities stood ready, willing and able to work with businesses to help arrest this slide through more R&D collaboration.

'This slowdown is troubling for the nation's productivity and economic growth - and that should concern all Australians,' she said.

'This is because - as the Productivity Commission notes - private sector R&D investment is often in new technologies, which complement skill development and innovation in the labour force.'

'Australia has some of the world's best and brightest innovators, researchers and experts in our nation's universities - and they can help businesses maximise returns from their R&D investment.'

'We urge businesses to take a closer look at what our world-class university system can do to help your firm to innovate and grow.'

Modelling by Cadence Economics commissioned by Universities Australia in 2018 found the 16,000 Australian firms who partner with universities derived $10.6 billion from collaboration.

'By tapping into this university brains trust, business can source new ideas, get the jump on early stage research and cut the time it takes to bring new products to market,' Ms Jackson said.

'And there is a strong return on investment for businesses who direct their R&D spend into collaborative research with a university - $4.50 for every dollar invested.'

Ms Jackson noted the commission found labour productivity was also low.

'At the same time, it is very important that Australia removes the current cap on funding for student places at universities,' she said.

'Educational attainment plays an important role in driving productivity growth - which is needed to grow Australia's economy and safeguard living standards.'

'Universities need the flexibility and funding to deliver our skilled graduate workforce for the future.'

Universities Australia Media Contacts

For all the latest from and about Australia's universities visit www.universitiesaustralia.edu.au

Follow us on Twitter @uniaus

Disclaimer

Universities Australia published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 04:23:27 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56aMacau studies setting up securities market in push to diversify
RE
01:52aThai shippers slash 2019 export growth forecast to 1% from 3%
RE
01:19aNMMA NATIONAL MARINE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Proposed Tariffs on Mexico Would Hurt Recreational Boating Industry
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:05aUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar sags as U.S. yields slide, Aussie steady after RBA cuts rates
RE
12:39aSTATEMENT BY PHILIP LOWE, GOVERNOR : Monetary Policy Decision
PU
12:37aCompanies spot big risks and opportunities in climate crisis
RE
12:31aThai May headline CPI rises 1.15% year-on-year, above forecast
RE
12:26aPayPal backs Swedish financial tech startup Tink
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Phase III Study Showed XOFLUZA (Baloxavir Marboxil) is Effective at Preventing In..
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Plans Dual Listing for Traton in Frankfurt and Stockholm
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Polish LOT rules out cancelling Boeing 737 MAX order
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About