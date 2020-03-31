Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

University Games : Acquires Maranda Games

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 08:11pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University Games, a San Francisco-based game and puzzle company, announced today the acquisition of Maranda Games, the award-winning manufacturer of outdoor recreation games, including the tailgating classic, Ladderball, and strategy board games, including Sneaky Statues.

Maranda Games was founded in 1995 by Dawn and Mark Fuchs as a way to share two enjoyable areas of life – outdoor recreation and really fun, challenging board games. Over the past 25 years, the husband and wife team have seen their games being played and enjoyed all over America – in backyards, in stadium parking lots and in homes.

"We are excited to add the summer range of recreational games, a new category for us to our Front Porch Classics division," exclaimed University Games' co-founder, Bob Moog.

Mark Fuchs added, "University Games is the perfect partner to bring our games to more people. The broad distribution University Games already has in the specialty, mass and online game & toy markets compliments our distribution built on 16 years in the outdoor and sporting goods markets."

University Games will also broaden the Maranda Games reach by bringing products to the UK, Australia and New Zealand markets in 2020 and then additional international markets in 2021.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY GAMES
University Games was founded by Cris Lehman and Bob Moog on April 1, 1985.  The company is active in more than 60 countries developing, marketing and distributing board games, puzzles and pre-school activities under the University Games, Briarpatch, BePuzzled, Great Explorations and Front Porch Classics brands. 

ABOUT MARANDA GAMES
Founded in 1995 in Mequon, Wisconsin, Maranda Enterprises produces creative and innovative products that enhance people's lives. The Company's Maranda Games division focuses on outdoor and tabletop games. Top Sellers include outdoor games, Ladderball Pro Steel and Classic Lawn Darts as wells as Eternas and Sneaky Statues strategy games.

Find us at www.universitygames.com or www.youtube.com/ugstudios.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-games-acquires-maranda-games-301033035.html

SOURCE University Games


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04/01HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Net Profit Rose 4.3%
DJ
04/01UNIPRES : Message from the President updated.
PU
04/01ATHENE : Prices $500 Million Investment Grade Notes Offering
BU
04/01Regency Announces Appointment of Director and Provides Corporate Update
NE
04/01URGENT : Big manufacturers' sentiment into negative for 1st time in 7 yrs
AQ
04/01INTRASENSE : Demo of the new COVID-19 dedicated protocol
PU
04/01TANKAN (MAR.) : Summary and Outline
PU
04/01UNIVERSITY GAMES : Acquires Maranda Games
PR
04/01SG BLOCKS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
04/01AMAZON COM : New York City Investigates Amazon Over Firing of Worker
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group