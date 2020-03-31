University Games : Acquires Maranda Games

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University Games, a San Francisco-based game and puzzle company, announced today the acquisition of Maranda Games, the award-winning manufacturer of outdoor recreation games, including the tailgating classic, Ladderball, and strategy board games, including Sneaky Statues.

Maranda Games was founded in 1995 by Dawn and Mark Fuchs as a way to share two enjoyable areas of life – outdoor recreation and really fun, challenging board games. Over the past 25 years, the husband and wife team have seen their games being played and enjoyed all over America – in backyards, in stadium parking lots and in homes.

"We are excited to add the summer range of recreational games, a new category for us to our Front Porch Classics division," exclaimed University Games' co-founder, Bob Moog.

Mark Fuchs added, "University Games is the perfect partner to bring our games to more people. The broad distribution University Games already has in the specialty, mass and online game & toy markets compliments our distribution built on 16 years in the outdoor and sporting goods markets."

University Games will also broaden the Maranda Games reach by bringing products to the UK, Australia and New Zealand markets in 2020 and then additional international markets in 2021.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY GAMES

University Games was founded by Cris Lehman and Bob Moog on April 1, 1985. The company is active in more than 60 countries developing, marketing and distributing board games, puzzles and pre-school activities under the University Games, Briarpatch, BePuzzled, Great Explorations and Front Porch Classics brands.

ABOUT MARANDA GAMES

Founded in 1995 in Mequon, Wisconsin, Maranda Enterprises produces creative and innovative products that enhance people's lives. The Company's Maranda Games division focuses on outdoor and tabletop games. Top Sellers include outdoor games, Ladderball Pro Steel and Classic Lawn Darts as wells as Eternas and Sneaky Statues strategy games.

Find us at www.universitygames.com or www.youtube.com/ugstudios.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-games-acquires-maranda-games-301033035.html

SOURCE University Games