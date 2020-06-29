Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

University Kia of Durham Donates Face Shields to Duke-Health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 07:05am EDT

DURHAM, N.C., June 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- A donation of Personal Protective Equipment assembled at Kia's U.S. plant is the latest element of Kia Motors' "Accelerate The Good" program. To aid in the fight against COVID-19, University Kia of Durham has donated more than 100 face shields for medical worker use at Duke.

University Kia of Durham Donates Face Shields to Duke-Health

DURHAM, N.C., Jun 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- A donation of Personal Protective Equipment assembled at Kia's U.S. plant is the latest element of Kia Motors' "Accelerate The Good" program. To aid in the fight against COVID-19, University Kia of Durham has donated more than 100 face shields for medical worker use at Duke.

This delivery is the latest element of Kia Motors' Accelerate The Good program, which includes national and local level initiatives implemented in response to the pandemic. Each of Kia's 757 retailers nationwide are making similar donations to the hospital or medical facility of their choosing, totaling more than 75,000 face shields across all 50 states.

"Kia has really stepped up in this time of need and we are honored to do our part and by helping Duke-Health in the fight against COVID-19 by providing badly needed face shields to medical workers here in Durham," said Aric Swanger, General Manager, University Kia of Durham. "We are grateful for the hard work and dedication these frontline medical workers exhibit every day to save lives in our community."

The latest face shield deliveries are the latest in a series of initiatives Kia Motors America implemented in response to COVID-19. The program, called Accelerate The Good, previously saw Kia donating $1 million to multiple non-profit partners that assist homeless youth nationwide, including Covenant House, StandUp for Kids and Family Promise.

The $1 million donation was designed to help homeless youth in all 50 states receive much needed shelter and care needed during this time. In addition, earlier face shield donations - more than 300,000 thus far - were made to hospitals and medical facilities in hard hit metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and New York City.

For more information about University Kia, please visit their website at: https://universitykiaofdurham.com/

News Source: University KIA

Related link: https://universitykiaofdurham.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/university-kia-of-durham-donates-face-shields-to-duke-health/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:08aGlobal stocks at two-week lows as virus surge threatens reopening plans
RE
07:05aUniversity Kia of Durham Donates Face Shields to Duke-Health
SE
07:05aBrexit Is a Test of De-Globalization in a World of Covid-19
DJ
06:57aFrance's Macron pledges 15-billion-euro green push after vote rout
RE
06:54aDollar extends losses with focus on U.S. coronavirus cases
RE
06:49aDollar extends losses with focus on U.S. coronavirus cases
RE
06:41aGermany agrees to terminate contract with accounting watchdog
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
3EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
4CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG: ADO Properties S.A. acquires control
5MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK watchdog says Wirecard making progress on addressing concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group