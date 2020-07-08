Log in
University Village Thousand Oaks Retirement Community Certified as a Great Place to Work

07/08/2020

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great Place to Work® Institute has certified the University Village Thousand Oaks life plan retirement community in Thousand Oaks, California, as a Great Place to Work.

The Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures. The institute provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to recognize outstanding work environments and produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine.

Certification for University Village included a survey of 165 employees from all departments, job functions and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April during the COVID-19 pandemic and measured more than 60 elements of employees’ experience on the job.

Elements included employee pride in University Village’s positive impact on the greater community and belief that their work makes a difference. Rankings are based on the employee’s experience, no matter who they are or what job they perform. University Village had to meet the threshold in each category in order to be certified.

“Earning certification as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the incredibly hard work and dedication our employees bring to the job every day,” said Dmitry Estrin, executive director of University Village. “Certification is difficult at any time, but the fact that University Village was honored during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects the supportive culture of our community. University Village was rated by 95 percent of the employees as a physically safe place to work. We are particularly proud of this achievement in light of the coronavirus.”

About University Village Thousand Oaks
University Village Thousand Oaks Life Plan Community is located at 3415 Campus Dr. in Thousand Oaks, California. Life Plan Communities are also known as continuing care retirement communities.

University Village serves people 60 years of age and older and features a variety of housing options and a comprehensive package of services, amenities and activities. University Village offers the value of a maintenance-free lifestyle with convenient access to assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing, if needed. Major amenities at the community include a clubhouse with several dining rooms and a lounge; state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and spa; and performing arts center. More information can be found at www.uvto.com.

For More Information:
Donna Hahn
Hahn Communications
(949) 874-2675
donna@hahnmarketing.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
