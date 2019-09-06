Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

University of Alberta : Federal funding propels U of A researcher's project turning biowaste into jet fuel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

Short of the advent of quantum singularity seen in the fusion drives of futuristic movies, there is really no renewable energy answer other than liquid biofuels for areas such as long-haul transport, marine shipping and airlines for the foreseeable future, according to University of Alberta bioresource scientist David Bressler.

The biggest holdup, he explained, is the energy density, or force, required for those applications that can't be met by wind or solar power.

To help ramp up delivery of a renewable jet fuel solution, Navdeep Bains, minister of innovation, science and economic development, announced Western Economic Diversification Canada is investing $1.6 million to help with the $6.2-million project, which also includes funding from Alberta Innovates, private investors and other funding.

With a biofuel research platform dating back to 2003, Bressler's lab has been the focal point of a push to test and validate renewable jet fuels, which are produced from lipid-to-hydrocarbon technology that converts agricultural waste fats and low-grade oils into fuels and other chemicals.

'We're already making jet fuel at scale-this isn't something theoretical being done in the back room of the lab. Most of the studies being done are at a multi-litre scale, design and testing,' he said.

Forge Hydrocarbons, a TEC Edmonton spinoff company based on Bressler's research, is already building a commercial plant.

'We're hoping to be able to do an actual flight within two to three years, which means you need to have a couple thousand litres of fuel,' he said. 'We're getting closer.'

Despite being cheaper than diesel, jet fuel has higher performance specifications because of the extreme temperatures it is needed to perform in.

'It needs a lower cloud point, meaning because of the very low temperatures up in the air, you can't have the fuel solidifying,' he said. 'As well, emission standards are pretty high-the idea is we're trying to reduce the carbon footprint substantially.'

The money for Bressler's lab was part of a larger investment of $27 million in 23 projects across Edmonton and surrounding areas, including five others directly related to the U of A.

Other projects announced included:

  • $2.75 million to the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute to demonstrate technologies from Alberta companies that establish viable uses for artificial intelligence and machine learning in health and data analytics
  • $1.15 million to help develop and enhance programs to increase the number of students, skilled workers and companies trained in artificial intelligence and data analytics in post-secondary institutions in the Edmonton region
  • $50,000 for Applied Quantum Materials Inc. to double the production of silicon quantum dots, which uses include the creation of silicon-based film that turns windows into solar panels, through a new commercial manufacturing facility
  • more than $1 million for chemical and materials engineering researcher Patricio Mendez to develop an advanced manufacturing system for automated repairs of heavy machine components
  • $50,000 for environmental engineering professor Mohamed Al-Hussein for his delivery of an international advanced manufacturing event and hackathon in May 2019

Disclaimer

University of Alberta published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 22:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27pU.S.-China trade conflict could take years to resolve - Kudlow
RE
06:25pZIMBABWE AFTER MUGABE : dashed hopes and economic chaos
RE
06:23pU.S.-CHINA TRADE CONFLICT COULD TAKE YEARS TO RESOLVE : Kudlow
RE
06:12pUNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA : Federal funding propels U of A researcher's project turning biowaste into jet fuel
PU
05:42pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Agriculture Minister eager to work with new World Bank Country Representative
PU
05:35pWALL ST. WEEK AHEAD : Another recent inversion could provide support for stocks
RE
05:32pCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : The IMF Has Concluded its September Visit to Barbados
PU
05:24pEXCLUSIVE : WeWork to press on with IPO launch despite valuation concerns - sources
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : U.S. states launch antitrust probes of tech companies, focus on Facebook, Google
2U.S. launches antitrust probe into California automaker agreement
3PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4.12..
4WeissLaw LLP Reminds OLBK, TYPE, RTEC, and CZR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
5TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : S&P DOW JONES INDICES : Announces Nine Companies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group