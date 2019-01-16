University of California San Diego is Named a 2019 Social Mobility Innovator

CollegeNET,
Inc., a leading provider of web-based on-demand technologies for
higher education and the developer of the Social
Mobility Index (SMI), named University
of California San Diego a Social Mobility Innovator for 2019.
The Social Mobility Index ranks nearly 1,400 four-year U.S. colleges and
universities according to how successfully they enroll students from
low-income backgrounds and graduate them into promising careers. The
goal of the SMI -- now in its fifth year -- is to help redirect the
attribution of "prestige" in the higher education system toward colleges
and universities that are advancing economic mobility, the most pressing
civic issue of our time.
UC San Diego, which enrolls approximately 30,000 undergraduate students,
has ranked among the top 10 percent of schools on the SMI for the past
four years.
“Most higher education rankings evaluate colleges and universities as if
comparing brands for consumer purchase,” says Jim
Wolfston, CEO of CollegeNET. “The SMI, on the other hand, helps
policymakers, students and their families see which colleges and
universities are doing the most to drive U.S. economic mobility. We hope
the SMI encourages more institutions to embrace and expand their role as
conduits for restoring the promise of the American Dream. The first step
in doing this is to identify and learn from colleges and universities
like UC San Diego.”
Economic Inclusion Helps Spark Innovative Minds
"College education now constitutes the most important rung on the ladder
of economic mobility,” adds Wolfston. “But particularly when it offers a
challenging environment populated with diverse ideas, personal
backgrounds and viewpoints, a college does something even more
important: it prepares students to encounter, navigate and appreciate
the unfamiliar. Given that innovation always depends upon a person’s
ability to consider what could be different from their own assumptions
and experiences, economic inclusion is thus not only a solution to a
social justice issue, it is a key strategy for sparking innovative
minds."
Removing Barriers for Students
UC San Diego was selected as a CollegeNET Social Mobility Innovator for
2019 because it offers low-income students a campus culture based on
inclusive excellence. Nearly four out of 10 new students at UC San Diego
are the first in their family to attend a four-year university. The
number of new freshmen from under-represented groups has more than
doubled on campus since 2012. And the number of ladder-rank faculty and
staff from under-represented groups has grown 30 percent at UC San Diego
over the past six years.
“UC San Diego enthusiastically embraces our responsibility to provide
students from all backgrounds with a transformational educational
experience,” says Elizabeth H. Simmons, Executive Vice Chancellor and
Distinguished Professor of Physics at the university. “We’re committed
to enhancing programs that reduce disparities in student success and
promote social mobility. We’re proud to continue our tradition of
educating next-generation leaders who will use their talents to make our
world a better place.”
Affordability, Access, Equity and Opportunity
UC San Diego makes a difference in the lives of low-income students
through a number of innovative programs. Academic success resources
contribute to a cultural shift at UC San Diego designed to spark new
ways of achieving inclusive excellence. For example, the Teaching
+ Learning Commons provides leadership and support for the
university’s teaching and learning initiatives and its commitment to
academic success for all students. The Office
for Student Retention and Success provides academic success services
to several distinct student populations that include historically
under-represented students, undocumented students, military-affiliated
students and international students.
“UC San Diego has developed a robust array of programs and initiatives
that place the identity and cultural background of our students at the
center,” says Jeff Orgera, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student
Retention and Success at the university. “As a campus, we celebrate our
students’ accomplishments, strengths and perspectives through learning
opportunities that appreciate who they are, where they come from and
where they are going in the future.”
National Conference on Student Success and Social Mobility
UC San Diego’s Student Retention and Success unit will serve as the host
for a national
conference on innovation, student success and social mobility
February 5-6, 2019.
“This conference will bring together leading scholars and practitioners
who will help us better understand the paths toward college success,”
says Lindsay Romasanta, UC San Diego’s Director of Student Success
Programs. “We have to reverse the effects of structural biases that have
adversely affected our students.”
Reversing Economic Trends for the Betterment of Society
“UC San Diego is providing world-class educational opportunity to
promising students regardless of their economic background,” says
CollegeNET’s Wolfston. “Their contribution and example are key at a time
when economic mobility and the American Dream are rapidly deteriorating.
Today, as tuitions at U.S. campuses continue to increase while economic
inclusion declines, UC San Diego provides a strong example for reversing
these trends.”
Acknowledging Institutional Excellence
CollegeNET acknowledges schools -- such as UC San Diego -- that are
fostering social mobility through innovative programs. CollegeNET
presents the annual Social
Mobility Innovator Awards to student success leaders from U.S.
colleges and universities at the Social
Mobility Summit -- an annual forum on economic inclusion and best
practices for student success held in Portland, Oregon each summer.
CollegeNET recently published an e-book
that offers best practices from student
success professionals who are pioneering innovative programs that
support under-served and under-represented students’ academic, personal
and financial needs.
