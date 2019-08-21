Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

University of Colorado System : New Oracle contract to save CU nearly $15 million over 10 years CU Connections August 22, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

The University of Colorado will save nearly $15 million over the next decade because of a new Oracle contract negotiated by University Information Services (UIS) and several other system administration teams.

The projected savings came about after CU advocated for a new higher education pricing model. Oracle responded by offering a model that replaces an annual per-user license pricing with a more predictable university-wide price.

'We have incredible people across CU, supporting our world-class educational and research institutions while driving efficiencies,' said Scott Munson, associate vice president and chief information officer for UIS. 'This is one of those opportunities where many came together to make a positive impact on CU both today and well into the future.'

Oracle database and infrastructure technologies power services used by every CU student, faculty and staff member. For students, this encompasses services like applying to CU, selecting their schedules and ensuring they take the right classes to graduate. For faculty, it includes entering grades, applying for grants, monitoring elements of sponsored research and more. For staff and faculty, Oracle services facilitate being hired to the university, receiving benefits and getting paid on time.

Every spring, Oracle requires an annual verification process for all CU campuses to confirm the number of students, faculty and staff. As CU continues to grow, the university is expected to expand its licenses and support, which cost more each year.

In late 2016, UIS requested a more predictable model from Oracle in contrast to the annual process, which was triggering large budget requests every few years depending on CU's growth. At the time, Oracle did not have a model in place for higher education but promised to assess options. In 2018, Oracle told UIS they were offering a new model for selected universities, which could apply to CU.

To determine if the new model would work for CU, UIS collaborated with Budget and Finance, Legal and Procurement departments from system administration. Over the past three years, hundreds of hours have gone into making this contract a reality.

The negotiation had two main outcomes:

A predictable budget model for the software: The previous Oracle Technology contract, which focused on database technologies across CU, was unpredictable in terms of budget impact. Every few years, CU had negotiated a new contract with Oracle using prior budget models but with great difficulty and uncertainty into the final cost. The new contract gives CU a predictable budget model for the university-wide software solutions.

Saves money for CU: The budget modeling showed CU would save or avoid future costs of nearly $15 million over a 10-year period, which is a direct benefit to maintaining an affordable education, aligning with the CU Board of Regents' vision.

The new contract using Oracle's predictable budget model drives major cost savings, helping to ensure an education at CU stays affordable. Oracle now has two customers using this new model: CU and the University of Texas system.

Disclaimer

University of Colorado System published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 03:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aMajor China state-owned banks seen supporting yuan after fresh fall - traders
RE
12:18aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : More supply is vital for domestic gas market
PU
12:18aADA AUSTRALIAN DENTAL ASSOCIATION : Dentistry peak body calls for urgent reforms on private health insurance
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/21Asia shares sit still, await clarity on Fed policy
RE
08/21China considers testing no-go zones for gasoline vehicles - ministry
RE
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/21UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO SYSTEM : New Oracle contract to save CU nearly $15 million over 10 years CU Connections August 22, 2019
PU
08/21Oil inches higher after U.S. crude stocks drawdown, economic worries weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
4Farmer's threat prompts U.S. Agriculture Department to pull staff from crop tour
5CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : program discussed at Light and Life 2019 Confere..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group