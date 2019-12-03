Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

University of East Anglia : Economy grew 0.4 per cent in September quarter (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 07:58pm EST
The Australian economy grew 0.4 per cent in seasonally adjusted chain volume terms in the September quarter 2019 and 1.7 per cent through the year, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today.

Chief Economist for the ABS, Bruce Hockman, said: 'The economy has continued to grow, however the rate of growth remains well below the long run average.'

Net exports contributed 0.2 percentage points to growth this quarter. Domestic final demand remained subdued contributing 0.2 percentage points. Government spending was the main contributor to growth in domestic final demand, reflecting ongoing delivery of services in disability, health and aged care.

The household sector remained relatively subdued, with dwelling investment recording its fourth consecutive decline with a fall of 1.7 per cent during the quarter. Household expenditure increased 0.1 per cent, with weakness in spending on discretionary goods and services.

The household saving ratio rose to 4.8. 'The reduction to tax payable did not translate to a rise in discretionary spending, which led to a visible impact to household saving,' said Mr Hockman.

The rise in household gross disposable income was driven by a decline in income tax payable and interest paid on dwellings as well as continued rises in compensation of employees.

This release marks 60 years since the commencement of the national accounts time series in September quarter 1959. More information on the history of national accounts can be found in feature article titled, 60 years of national accounts statistics in Australia.

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source,
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 (8:30am - 5:00pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 00:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:13pGOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gilmour and Renegade Mineral Resource
PU
08:05pIrish services sector growth bounces back strongly - PMI
RE
07:58pUNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA : Global carbon emissions increase but rate has slowed
PU
07:58pUNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA : Economy grew 0.4 per cent in September quarter (Media Release)
PU
07:58pUNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA : Tester Successfully Cuts Red Tape for Hemp Farmers, Provides Access to Banking Services
PU
07:55pU.S. solar group says Trump tariffs killing jobs; White House says 'fake news'
RE
07:54pDOLLAR INDEX : Yen, Swiss franc hold gains as trade war worries deepen
RE
07:53pFREEDOM OIL AND GAS : Provides 30-Day Average Production for Recent Eagle Ford Shale Wells
PU
07:52pChina urges regions to tackle pollution in major rivers
RE
07:46pAsian shares slide as Trump raises specter of longer trade war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
2Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. HAS NOT RULED OUT IMPOSING TARIFFS ON IMPORTED AUTOS: Commerce chief
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : GENENTECH : FDA Approves Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Some Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group