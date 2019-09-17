Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

University of East Anglia : How nitrogen-fixing bacteria sense iron

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:07am EDT

Researchers at the University of East Anglia have discovered how nitrogen-fixing bacteria sense iron - an essential but deadly micronutrient.

Some bacteria naturally fix nitrogen from the soil into a form that plants can use. In nature, most plants get nitrogen either from soil bacteria that do this work or from plants and microbes that die and recycle their nitrogen into the soil. In agriculture, soil is enriched with synthetic nitrogen fertilizers.

Virtually all life forms require iron to survive, yet too much of the metal can be catastrophic. In healthy cells, many systems regulate this delicate balance.

In many nitrogen-fixing bacteria, a protein called RirA plays a key role in regulating iron. It senses high levels of the metal and helps to shut down the production of proteins that bring in more iron.

RirA contains a cluster of four iron and four sulfur atoms, which acts as a sensor for iron availability. But until now, exactly how this cluster structure detects iron levels in a cell was unclear.

The UEA research team was led by Prof Nick Le Brun from the School of Chemistry in collaboration with researchers at the University of Essex.

They used a technique known as time-resolved mass spectrometry to examine the sensory response of the iron-sulfur cluster of RirA when different levels of iron were available.

The results revealed a 'loose' iron atom in the cluster. When iron levels drop, this atom is rapidly lost as it is scavenged for use in other essential cellular processes.

Without it, the cluster in RirA collapses and the protein becomes inactive, which prompts the cell to produce proteins that enable the cell to take up iron from its surroundings.

Once iron levels are sufficient again, RirA regains its cluster and becomes active again, stopping the production of proteins that bring in more iron.

Iron-sulfur clusters are common in many proteins, and this work offers new insight into their various roles. It also highlights the potential to use time-resolved mass spectrometry to examine biological processes in depth.

Prof Le Brun said 'This research provides unprecedented detail of how the iron-sensing cluster of RirA responds to low iron conditions, and establishes, for the first time, how an iron-sulfur cluster can be used to sense iron.

'This is an important piece in the bigger puzzle of how life deals with iron, a nutrient it cannot do without but one it must also avoid having in excess.'

'Mechanisms of iron- and O2-sensing by the [4Fe-1 4S] cluster of the global iron regulator RirA ' is published in the journal eLife on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Study Chemistry at UEA

More world-leading research

Tweet

Disclaimer

University of East Anglia published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 11:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:38aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Fall As Investors Wait For Fed Meeting To Get Underway
DJ
07:35aSMARTER BUSINESS FUNDS : Introducing The Free Small Business Marketing Program
SE
07:25aEuro zone's 140 billion-euro interest windfall could allow spending boost
RE
07:25aGRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : Announces Board Changes
AQ
07:24aOil sheds gains, stocks dip as Fed comes into focus
RE
07:23aOxycontin maker Purdue begins bankruptcy in push to settle opioid lawsuits
RE
07:22aTSX futures down on lower crude prices
RE
07:21aApple awards iPhone supplier Corning $250 million from U.S. manufacturing fund
RE
07:18aSize matters. Big U.S. farms get even bigger amid China trade war
RE
07:17aFACEBOOK : ECB's Villeroy tells Facebook that Libra faces tough scrutiny
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4APPLE : Apple says 13 billion euro EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5STOXX 600 : Oil sheds gains, stocks dip as Fed comes into focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group