Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

University of Findlay : Marathon Petroleum Corporation Energy Technology Experts to Speak at UF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 10:46pm CEST
[Attachment]

Marathon Petroleum Corporation employees Dan Short, Fuels and Emerging Technology engineer, pictured at left; and Vince Lichtinger, Fuels and Emerging Technology manager.

Innovative energy use will be the topic of a free, public talk offered on Sept. 18 by University of Findlay and Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Titled 'Perspectives on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability,' the event will be held at 2 p.m. in the University's Frost Science Center's Martin Lecture Hall.

Speaking will be Marathon Petroleum employees Dan Short, the company's Fuels and Emerging Technology engineer; and Vince Lichtinger, Fuels and Emerging Technology manager. They will highlight MPC's energy-saving and alternative energy use practices such as its biofuel and renewable energy investments, refinery energy use, C02 reductions from its plants over the past decade, recycling efforts, and commitment to developing fuels and technologies that work together to reduce automobile engine emissions.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation's reputation as a sustainable energy use and technology development leader within the industry prompted a speaking invitation from Findlay Green Campus Initiative, the University organization that promotes an environmentally conscious culture. Nathan Tice, Ph.D. assistant professor of chemistry, helped organize the Sept. 18 event.

'Marathon Petroleum manufactures fuels that are critical to everyone's day-to-day lives, and there are some who see this in a negative light,' said Tice. 'However, MPC does this work while also focusing on sustainability and efficiency, including significant investments in alternative energy (such as biodiesel and ethanol), reduction of energy consumption at its facilities, and emissions control.'

'It's important for the UF community and broader public to understand that environmental stewardship is critical to the business model of Marathon and its continued commitment to good corporate citizenship,' Tice continued.

For more information about Marathon's environmental initiatives, visit http://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Corporate_Citizenship/Health_Environment_Safety_Security/Environmental/

MPC's 2017 citizenship report also provides more information about its energy philosophy: http://www.marathonpetroleum.com/content/documents/Citizenship/2017/2017_Citizenship_Report_10_24.pdf

Disclaimer

The University of Findlay published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 20:45:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26pPUBLIC CITIZEN : Chemical, Petrochemical and Allied Industry Insiders Run Rampant in EPA and White House
PU
11:26pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC WO : Member Of Crow Tribe Blasts Washington State for Blocking Coal Exports and Hurting the Community
PU
11:25pCanada's Pieridae Energy in talks to sell LNG to Swiss utility
RE
11:21pFEINSTEIN, HARRIS TO TRUMP : Rethink Escalating Tariffs with China
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:06pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : OABA Educational Trust Golf for Scholarships Outing Recap
PU
11:01pESCAMBIA COUNTY FL : Next Regional Roundup set for Sept. 8
PU
10:56pCOLUMBIA GAS OF MASSACHUSETTS : Gas service interrupted for 250 customers in Lawrence
PU
10:56pPablo Soria de Lachica Explains the Advantages of Ethereum-Based Smart Contracts
AC
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2WAL-MART STORES : Walmart posts biggest U.S. sales rise in a decade, shares soar
3GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
4ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action
5H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.