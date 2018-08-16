University of Findlay : Marathon Petroleum Corporation Energy Technology Experts to Speak at UF

[Attachment] Marathon Petroleum Corporation employees Dan Short, Fuels and Emerging Technology engineer, pictured at left; and Vince Lichtinger, Fuels and Emerging Technology manager.

Innovative energy use will be the topic of a free, public talk offered on Sept. 18 by University of Findlay and Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Titled 'Perspectives on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability,' the event will be held at 2 p.m. in the University's Frost Science Center's Martin Lecture Hall.

Speaking will be Marathon Petroleum employees Dan Short, the company's Fuels and Emerging Technology engineer; and Vince Lichtinger, Fuels and Emerging Technology manager. They will highlight MPC's energy-saving and alternative energy use practices such as its biofuel and renewable energy investments, refinery energy use, C02 reductions from its plants over the past decade, recycling efforts, and commitment to developing fuels and technologies that work together to reduce automobile engine emissions.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation's reputation as a sustainable energy use and technology development leader within the industry prompted a speaking invitation from Findlay Green Campus Initiative, the University organization that promotes an environmentally conscious culture. Nathan Tice, Ph.D. assistant professor of chemistry, helped organize the Sept. 18 event.

'Marathon Petroleum manufactures fuels that are critical to everyone's day-to-day lives, and there are some who see this in a negative light,' said Tice. 'However, MPC does this work while also focusing on sustainability and efficiency, including significant investments in alternative energy (such as biodiesel and ethanol), reduction of energy consumption at its facilities, and emissions control.'

'It's important for the UF community and broader public to understand that environmental stewardship is critical to the business model of Marathon and its continued commitment to good corporate citizenship,' Tice continued.

For more information about Marathon's environmental initiatives, visit http://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Corporate_Citizenship/Health_Environment_Safety_Security/Environmental/

MPC's 2017 citizenship report also provides more information about its energy philosophy: http://www.marathonpetroleum.com/content/documents/Citizenship/2017/2017_Citizenship_Report_10_24.pdf