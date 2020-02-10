University of Florida Accelerates BioTech Research Innovation with Qumulo

Qumulo Selected for High-Performance File Storage with Real-time Data Analytics and Ease of Use

Qumulo, the leading provider of hybrid cloud file storage, announced today that the University of Florida has chosen Qumulo’s distributed file system for its scalable capacity, real-time data analytics, and industry-recognized commitment to customer care.

The University of Florida’s Information Technology division (UFIT) provides proposal support, infrastructure, and consulting services to give researchers a competitive edge. Qumulo’s software will enable the UFIT staff to better serve university researchers who are creating, storing, accessing, and managing data related to bioinformatics, genomics, DNA sequencing and oncology research, among other use cases.

“We wanted a storage solution that would not only work for UF’s faculty but work for our research computing staff as well,” said Erik Deumens, scientist and director, UF Information Technology – Research Computing. “Selecting Qumulo takes the guesswork out of our storage management and makes us more efficient when scheduling diagnostic operations. We find the Qumulo system to be rich in features and easy to work with. It is a very cost-effective solution so that we are making the best use of university funds.”

As demands for more capacity and performance grew on UFIT’s legacy system - including the need to better support data analytics and virtualization initiatives - it became apparent that the university’s existing storage infrastructure was obsolete. With its real-time analytics, visibility, and ease of use, Qumulo’s file storage has given the University of Florida the ability to re-prioritize its efforts and accomplish additional tasks, rather than focusing time on storage maintenance and management.

“Our investment in Qumulo is an investment in our faculty,” said Elias G. Eldayrie, vice president and CIO. “We want to enable their research with the best supercomputing environment possible, from the expertise of our staff to the tools needed for highly available storage of their data. Qumulo’s data storage solutions help us provide the necessary research ecosystem required for a top-5 university.”

Qumulo delivers extremely low latency and high-throughput performance to meet the demands of today’s high-performance computing workloads in the data center and in the cloud. Qumulo’s file storage efficiently manages mixed IO performance for billions of small and large files at petabyte scale to accelerate productivity. Its real-time analytics eliminate data blindness for organizations, helping to save time and money. Qumulo’s software is uniquely optimized for both fast reads and writes through built-in hybrid intelligent predictive caching and proactive prefetch, which enables fast reads and identifies read IO patterns to move data to the fastest media proactively.

Resources

● University of Florida Case Study

● Distributed File Storage for High-Performance Computing

● Solution Brief: Distributed File Storage for High-Performance Computing

● Blog Post: Qumulo Distributed File Storage: Purpose-Built to Meet the Demands of High-Performance Computing Environments

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and the cloud. Qumulo’s real-time analytics enable customers to understand their storage at a granular level, detect bottlenecks and accelerate performance. Built to scale across the data center and cloud, Qumulo’s software-defined file system enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo has completely redefined customer success by continuously delighting customers with new capabilities, 100 percent-usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005273/en/