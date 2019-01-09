Log in
University of Guelph : U of G Prof Talks Burp Reduction in Dairy Cattle

01/09/2019

Dairy expert Prof. Christine Baes

Animal Biosciences Prof. Christine Baes is featured in a Vice video in which she talks about a major research project aimed at reducing methane gas production in dairy cattle. Baes is an expert in the field.

In the video, Baes says the average dairy cow produces 70 to 120 kilograms of methane gas each year, mostly by releasing air from the stomach through burping. A greenhouse gas, methane is harmful to the environment.

But some dairy cows produce less methane. Those animals have become the basis for a genomic selection project to produce a dairy breed that is less gassy. Doing so would reduce the environmental impact of the dairy industry, she said.

The project does not involve genetic modification, she added, but is rather being done through a program of breeding.

Disclaimer

University of Guelph published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 07:58:08 UTC
