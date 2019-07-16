University of Manitoba : Curtains up on the 2019 fringe

July 16, 2019 -

Classes may be out for university students but that isn't stopping some of them from refining their theatre skills alongside alumni, faculty and staff. The Winnipeg International Fringe Festival runs July 17-28.

Each year, university students, faculty, staff and alumni are involved with the annual festival. Here's what U of M community members are up to at this year's Fringe.

The Open House by Will Eno at Venue 6 is produced by Snakeskin Jacket and The 28th Minute. Directed by George Toles (Distinguished Professor, Department of English, Film, Theatre & Media) with , Jane Walker, Heather Roberts, Kevin Ramberran [BA(Adv)/13, MA/16], and Adam Semchuk [BA/19]. Stage Managed by Kai Suzuki-Smith.

Wakey, Wakey by Will Eno at Venue 6 is directed by Kevin Ramberran [BA(Adv)/13, MA/16] with Ivan Henwood [BA(Hons)/10] and Jen Robinson. Stage managed by RobYn Johnson

(ART)ist by Daphne Finlayson [BA/17] at Venue 2 is directed by Daphne with Bailey Chin and Ryland Thiessen

Setting Sail by Anna Gervais at Venue 6 is directed and produced by Gary Jarvis with Manuel Ortega [BA/18], Sam Hodge and Betty Asseiro Poster and handbill design by Monique Gauthier Stage Managed by Nicolette Hauta

The Cause by Cuinn Joseph [BA/19] at Venue 22 is directed by Cuinn with Ben Krawchuk and Evan Martin. Stage Managed by Monique Gauthier.

Purge by Ellie Caslake is stage managed by Jonah Wilde [BA/19].

Stephen Hopwood is Not Dead at Venue 12 features Leith Clark.

Jon Scieszka's Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales at Kid's Venue. Features Keanna Caguioa and voiceover work by Chris Reid.

I Married the King of the Underworld and My Mom Freaked written by Sara Kreindler [BA(Hons)/99] at Venue 2. Stage Managed by Connor Duff [BA/19].

Production and administrative staff for the fringe include Chuck McEwan, Executive Producer; Eric Bosse[BesA/98] and Karen Schellenberg [BEd/97], venue techs; Tim Webster [BA/91], Kids Fringe; Delton Kreller, Outdoor Stage; Garrett Rusnak [BA/13], Site Tech; and Ray Strachan [BRMCD/09], outdoor site.

Do you know someone with a University of Manitoba connection involved with the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival? Email the show name and connection to umtoday [at] umanitoba [dot] ca and we will add it to the list!

For all show listings, visit the Winnipeg Fringe website.

UM TODAY STAFF