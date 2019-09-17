University of Maryland, Baltimore Grants Spherix Exclusive Option to License Anthrax Based Ovarian Cancer Drug PrAg-PAS

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Incorporated (Nasdaq: SPEX) today announced that the Company has executed an exclusive option agreement ("Option") with the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) related to its anticancer drug designated PrAg-PAS, a novel protein drug designed by re-engineering the anthrax toxin delivery mechanism so that any one of a number of anticancer drug payloads may be specifically transported into ovarian cancer cells.

The Option includes rights to U.S. Patent Application Serial No. 15/747,255, which is currently under active examination at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Under the Option, Spherix has until early December of 2019 to complete its due diligence and execute a license agreement for commercial development.

The execution of this Option closely follows shareholder approval on September 5th of the Asset Purchase Agreement with CBM BioPharma, Inc. ("CBM"), under which Spherix acquires the assets of CBM, including rights to CBM's lead drug candidate Gem-DHA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer (see press release dated June 26, 2019). It also follows Spherix's execution on August 26th of an option to license anticancer drug G4-1 from the University of Kentucky (see September 11, 2019 Press Release)

Mr. Anthony Hayes, CEO of Spherix stated, "This invention from the University of Maryland, Baltimore is ingenious. In simple terms, they have modified the Anthrax toxin so that it kills cancer cells, but not other cells. By using an elegant protein engineering strategy, the inventors have hijacked the complex anthrax toxin delivery mechanism to create a highly efficient drug delivery system specific to ovarian cancer cells. In mouse models tested, the data show that tumor growth halted following treatment with PrAg-PAS and did not increase compared to the control mice. The inventors also find that the drug is well-tolerated with no obvious adverse interactions. I believe that PrAg-PAS has the potential to strongly enhance our anticancer clinical development program and we look forward to completing our diligence on this promising anticancer drug."

A report of a related re-engineered PrAg's anticancer effects has been published in Martin et al. (2015), "Targeting the membrane-anchored serine protease testisin with a novel engineered anthrax toxin prodrug to kill tumor cells and reduce tumor burden," Oncotarget Vol. 6, 32:33534-53 (the "Martin Paper") (see https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26392335). According to the Martin Paper, after the first injection of PrAg-PCIS, tumor growth arrested and did not increase compared with vehicle treated tumors, over the course of the experiment. In addition, treatments with the PrAg-PCIS toxin were well-tolerated by the mice and did not appear to have any overt off-target side effects. Treated mice did not experience substantial weight loss and necropsies revealed no gross abnormalities or organ damage.

"Spherix is an excellent commercial partner for this promising technology," said Phil Robilotto, Associate Vice President, Office of Technology Transfer at UMB, and Director of UM Ventures, Baltimore. "They have a strong track record of successfully collaborating with universities and we are very excited by Spherix's goals for PrAG-PAS program."

