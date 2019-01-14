University of Michigan Ross School of Business Takes Top Honors at Ninth Annual MBA National Case Competition

WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Michigan Ross School of Business team won the ninth annual MBA National Case Competition by presenting a well thought out analysis and innovative solution to the business problem posed during the Competition. Team members Thomas Corness, Jessica McClain, Jason Rock and Andrea Schiff earned a combined scholarship of $20,000 for their winning presentation.

Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business took second place; University of Virginia Darden School of Business and New York University Stern School of Business followed in third and fourth place, respectively. The competition was held Jan. 3-5 at Deloitte University, Deloitte's leadership center near Dallas, Texas.

More than 1,000 students from leading MBA programs across the country entered regional competitions, with 64 advancing to the national finals. At the national finals, 16 student teams developed a strategic proposal and presentation to define a growth strategy for a healthy, fast-casual dining chain. The company, which operates almost 100 stores across the U.S., focuses on the transparency of its value chain, nutritional value of its menu offerings, and sustainable positive impact of its business. Students recommended helping the organization achieve growth by developing an expansion of current product offerings in innovative formats for target consumers, leveraging digital opportunities, and identifying the capabilities and requirements needed to execute the strategy. Leaders from the company attended the competition and served as judges along with industry and Deloitte leaders.

"In our ninth year as a competition, we continue to be amazed by the motivation and strategic thinking shown by the students competing. The University of Michigan Ross School of Business team and all other finalists should be extremely proud of their accomplishments," said Bill Lam, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "This year, we challenged the teams with a case focused on creating a growth strategy for a startup health-conscious restaurant chain. The participants approached the case with passion and determination for helping guide a socially conscious, purpose-driven brand. The competition provided the MBA students great exposure to the realities of working in a dynamic, ever-changing business world."

"The Deloitte Foundation is committed to providing the emerging workforce with challenging, innovative, experiential learning opportunities," said Seán Morris, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and member of the Deloitte Foundation board of directors. "The MBA National Case Competition, as well as our other education programs, are designed to be a real-world extension of the classroom setting, allowing students to apply their knowledge, and ultimately growing the pipeline of future talent. We continue to be impressed with the exceptional talent showcased during this annual competition."

In addition to the winners, this year's finalists included teams of students from the following MBA programs:

Berkeley Haas School of Business

of Business Columbia Business School

Cornell Johnson College of Business

of Business Dartmouth Tuck School of Business

Duke Fuqua School of Business

of Business Emory Goizueta Business School

MIT Sloan

Northwestern Kellogg School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management

University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Booth School of Business University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler

Kenan-Flagler University of Texas McCombs School of Business

About the Deloitte Foundation

Deloitte Foundation, founded in 1928, is a not-for-profit organization that supports education in the U.S. through a variety of initiatives that help develop the talent of the future and their influencers and promote excellence in teaching, research and curriculum innovation. The Foundation sponsors an array of national programs relevant to a variety of professional services, benefiting middle/high school students, undergraduates, graduate students and educators. Learn more about the Deloitte Foundation.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace to make an impact that matters — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-michigan-ross-school-of-business-takes-top-honors-at-ninth-annual-mba-national-case-competition-300777265.html

SOURCE Deloitte