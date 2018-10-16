University of Minnesota Study Finds Know the Truth™ Program Effective at Preventing Drug and Alcohol Use Among Teens

Know the Truth™ (KTT), the substance use prevention program of Minnesota
Adult and Teen Challenge, is kicking off its program for the 2018 – 2019
academic year. By May 2019, presenters will speak to more than 160 high
schools and middle schools throughout the state, reaching an estimated
60,000 students.
Since the program began 12 years ago, it has seen significant success in
helping prevent drug and alcohol use among Minnesota’s young people.
Students take surveys before and after the presentations. These surveys
show that after hearing the KTT presentation, nearly 90 percent of
students made a commitment not to use illegal substances and 75 percent
vowed not to use alcohol before the age of 21.
An independent study conducted by an outside research evaluator from the
University of Minnesota corroborates the effectiveness of the KTT
program. The study compared attitudes towards substance use among
students who participated in the Know the Truth program with students
who participated in only the standard health curriculum. Participation
in either group had a generally positive impact on overall healthy
attitudes toward substance use and the risks associated with it.
However, nearly one in four students in the KTT group (23.7 percent)
reported an overall increase in healthy attitudes, while only about one
in 12 in the control group (8.1 percent) reported an increase. Regarding
prescription pills including opioids, KTT had a larger net increase in
the number of students who reported healthier attitudes toward
prescription drugs after participation (54.3 percent) compared to the
control group (17.6 percent).
“We’re thrilled to see a third-party study confirm what we’ve known,”
says Tracee Anderson, director of prevention and community engagement
with Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. “The Know the Truth™ program
works and helps save lives, especially since the vast majority of
Americans who struggle with addiction started smoking, drinking, or
using drugs before age 18.”
The program utilizes a peer-to-peer format, where Know the Truth
presenters – often just a few years older than the students – share
their personal struggles with substance use. This format allows students
to open up and helps Know the Truth bridge the gap between the students
and the parents, care givers, teachers and community leaders who support
them. In most cases, the Know the Truth presentations are included in
standard health curriculum, embedded into the drug and alcohol unit.
A student at Rogers High School who recently participated in the program
says, “I think this was a great experience. This will stick with me in
the future. I think it is so much more relevant when it’s coming from
people who have gone through it.”
In addition to classroom presentations, students are encouraged to seek
continued dialogue with the presenters through social media, reaching
out to @knowthetruthmn on Twitter, and through the text hotline at
612-440-3967.
“Know the Truth is built on evidence-based principles,” explains
Anderson. “We believe if we can change students’ attitudes towards drugs
and alcohol, we can change their behavior.”
